Steve Karmo & Fady Mansour Open Minuteman Press Franchise in Sylvan Lake, MI & Share Keys to Sales Growth

DETROIT & SYLVAN LAKE, Mich., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business partners Steve Karmo and Fady Mansour opened their brand new Minuteman Press franchise in Sylvan Lake, MI in September of 2023. Steve and Fady have significantly built their business and have already achieved several key sales milestones. Minuteman Press in Sylvan Lake is located at 2482 Orchard Lake Rd., Sylvan Lake, MI 48320.



So, how did they do it?

Steve shares, “We follow the Minuteman Press system, do a lot of networking and have had a lot of support from our community. We also invest in the Minuteman Press Internet marketing program and do very well with Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM). We’ve found that EDDM and direct mail are in high demand and we are happy to fulfill the design, printing, and mailing needs of our clients.”

Steve and Fady are both lifelong residents of Sylvan Lake and those deep ties to their community have really helped them grow their business. Steve says, “We are from this area and so we have a lot of family and friends that have supported us.”

At the same time, Steve adds, “The other thing that helps is that printing simply works. Our clients are seeing results when they utilize our products and services to promote their businesses. We advise them to put valuable offers out there so they will really see the return on investment. I think the main value of what we do is that consumers receive printed offers that they physically hold in their hands. Having that tangible connection is huge and it definitely makes an impact.”

Prior to opening Minuteman Press in Sylvan Lake, Steve was no stranger to the franchising world. He shares, “I was previously a franchisee of Save-A-Lot Food Stores and Firehouse Subs. I chose Minuteman Press because I like being able to serve almost all industries. Everyone needs something from us. We have both found the training and support to be tremendously helpful. RVP Rich DeRosa is always there when we need him; he’s been a real asset in supporting and guiding us along the way.”

For Steve and Fady, the rewards of owning their business go beyond the financial benefits. Steve says, “We just love making people happy by delivering quality products and services. The experience of seeing the look of a satisfied client and hearing their positive feedback never gets old.”

As for what advice they have for other owners, Steve shares, “Internet & direct marketing are huge. If you put the effort into both of those area, you will succeed over time.”

Steve concludes, “I’ve been in a few different franchises and I can truly say that I love this job the most. I wish I got into Minuteman Press a lot sooner.”

