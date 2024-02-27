99% of Financial Services Sector Embraces AI and Automation Amidst Hiring Challenges, GoodTime Report Unveils

The Financial Services Edition of GoodTime’s 2024 Hiring Insights Report highlights the sector's strategic adoption of AI and automation to address critical hiring challenges, including talent retention, unrealistic compensation expectations, and integrating hybrid work models.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Hiring Insights Report: Financial Services Edition , released today by GoodTime, uncovers critical shifts in the financial services sector's approach to hiring. Amidst a competitive landscape, 99% of surveyed talent acquisition (TA) leaders in financial services are utilizing automation or AI to secure top talent and enhance personalization in the hiring process.



Key findings from the report:

Hiring goal attainment in the sector increased by 4 percentage points.

Top challenges include talent retention, compensation expectations, and candidates no-showing.

46% of financial services companies conducted layoffs in 2023.

88% of financial services TA leaders plan to invest in additional hiring technology in 2024.

The financial services sector's response to hiring challenges:

Amid volatile market conditions, there's a wave of enthusiasm as the sector’s leaders capitalize on cutting-edge technologies to sharpen their competitive edge in securing top talent.

Embracing AI and automation: Key focus areas include application and resume screening, creating interview questions, and writing job descriptions.

Improving the candidate experience: Focusing on personalization and efficient scheduling to win top talent.

Standardizing hiring processes: To enhance efficiency and ensure fairness.



"Financial services companies face unique hiring challenges in a market that continues to shift. Our report shows a clear trend towards the adoption of AI and automation, not as a replacement for human interaction, but as a tool to enhance it,” said Ahryun Moon, CEO & Co-Founder of GoodTime. “By automating mundane tasks, financial services firms can focus more on building meaningful relationships with candidates, which is crucial in a competitive talent market."

