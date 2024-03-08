FIVE LITERARY READS GRACE THE BUSTLING CROWD OF NEW YORK TIMES SQUARE DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON
With diverse themes and backed by rich experiences, these five books invite readers to embrace unconventional ways of thinking and living.ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adorning the digital billboard in New York Times Square, five compelling books stand out as literary beacons. Positioned across from the red stairs in Duffy Square, these literary reads create a vibrant intersection of literature and city life, engaging passersby with their allure.
Mountaineering, with its breathtaking landscapes and formidable challenges, serves as more than a backdrop in "Reflections on Mountaineering: A Journey Through Life as Experienced in the Mountains (FIFTH EDITION, Revised and Expanded)"—it becomes a metaphor for life's journey and a canvas for exploring the very fabric of human existence.
Alan V. Goldman takes readers on an extraordinary journey through the highs and lows of life, both figuratively and literally. Comprising one hundred thirty-eight narrative-style poems, Goldman's writing captures the essence of moral dilemmas, awe, fear, and the distinct challenges present in the mountainous environment. Drawing parallels between everyday life and the world of mountaineering, the poems delve into the deeper meaning of reality, human achievement, and the pursuit of understanding. Alan V. Goldman is a retired lawyer and a seasoned mountaineer. A graduate of The Horace Mann School, Harvard College, and Harvard Law School, he brings a unique perspective to his writings, exploring the profound connections between the challenges of mountaineering and the complexities of everyday life. His 274-page book is his poetic tribute to the lessons learned from over 30 years of climbing.
Life is a journey filled with twists and turns, challenges, and moments of beauty. "Highway to Healing" serves as a powerful representation of this universal journey. Navigating through steep curves and wide and narrow pathways, Shae Pratcher shares her experiences through the lens of faith, courage, and strength. The book delves into the hazards of the highway, including hidden potholes and adverse weather conditions, while also emphasizing the importance of rest stops for reflection on past obstacles, new challenges, and future destinations.
Shae Pratcher's unique perspective as a military brat has enriched her understanding of life's diverse landscapes. Her book encourages readers to connect with their own journeys and find common ground despite differences in age, gender, or other labels. "Highway to Healing" challenges individuals to embrace true healing, a commitment to oneself that goes beyond the "half-healed" version, urging readers to bet on the healed, intentional self.
In a world increasingly detached from nature, it is more crucial than ever to instill a sense of wonder and connection with the wildlife that lives on the continent. With vivid illustrations, "My Large Wild Animal Book" introduces young readers to the enchanting world of North America's large wild animals. The book goes beyond mere visuals, providing valuable insights into the animals' habitats, locations, and dietary habits.
Lori Schweigert's commitment to wildlife education resonates throughout the pages, creating an engaging and informative resource for both children and parents. Whether traversing the vast forests, scaling the majestic mountains, or exploring the expansive plains, young readers will uncover the beauty and significance of these fascinating creatures. Lori Schweigert is a dedicated author with a passion for creating educational and entertaining children's books. Her works aim to inspire a love for learning and exploration.
Ever wondered why the sight of a thundering waterfall or a delicate butterfly leaves humans in awe? Author Pryam Bann explores this phenomenon in a collection of poignant prose, sharing short stories that capture sublime moments when the senses are powerfully charged. In a world filled with hustle and bustle, where the mundane often takes precedence, "The Silent Teachers: Voices of Love" invites readers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the beauty that surrounds us. The narratives within "The Silent Teachers: Voices of Love" transport readers to diverse experiences, from observing bees on a flowering crabapple tree to witnessing the resilience of life amid tragedy. This 90-page book is not just a collection of stories; each story serves as a testament to the profound beauty of the living and to the interconnectedness of the human experience.
Set against the vibrant backdrop of Boston and the lush landscapes of Vermont, author Ettenig Sayam unveils her work, "Aren & Élise", a compelling 298-page novel that challenges conventional notions of love and intimacy. This modern retelling of the biblical story of Abraham and Sarah takes readers on a transformative journey of passion, self-discovery, and the enduring power of love. "Aren & Élise" poses thought-provoking questions about love, transformation, and the spiritual nature of intimacy. Can passion be reserved exclusively for the young, or is it a timeless force that can strike at any age? The novel explores the idea that life's miracles can lead to unexpected twists and turns, challenging the characters to reevaluate their choices and redefine the meaning of commitment.
Author Ettenig Sayam, a second-generation Haitian with a background in French studies, brings a unique perspective to the narrative. Having spent time studying in Tours and Paris, Sayam's multicultural experiences enrich the portrayal of the diverse characters and their journey. She is a former compliance professional in the financial services industry and has dedicated her time to exploring diverse interests, including chocolate making, beekeeping, and pro bono legal work. Her rich background and multifaceted experiences contribute to the depth and authenticity of "Aren & Élise".
Presently, these five books have made a notable appearance amid the bustling atmosphere of New York Times Square, providing increased visibility and a platform for independent authors within the contemporary literary landscape. To check their featured ad, visit at https://www.booksidepress.com/news/media/. Readers can check and purchase these literary creations on Amazon and various other prominent online book retailers.
