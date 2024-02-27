EBRD and E5P provide €5.4 million grant to implement ‘Solid Waste in the Republic of Moldova’ project

On 22 February, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Moldova signed a grant agreement on financing investment projects aimed at developing solid waste management infrastructure. The financing will amount to €5.4 million and will be provided through E5P, a €407 million multi-donor fund, operating across the Eastern Partnership region and implemented as part of the ‘Solid Waste in the Republic of Moldova’ project.

The E5P grant will co-finance the construction of a regional sanitary landfill according to EU standards, the sorting and composting infrastructure in Dondușeni, the construction of transfer stations in Briceni and Edineț, and the purchase of equipment related to the integrated waste management system.

This funding complements a €25 million sovereign loan from the EBRD to the Government of the Republic of Moldova, to finance critical investments in its solid waste management infrastructure and to address pressing environmental challenges.

