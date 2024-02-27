EU Delegation to Azerbaijan commemorates victims of the Khojaly tragedy

The EU Delegation to Azerbaijan commemorated the victims of the Khojaly tragedy that took place 32 years ago, on 26 February 1992.

The Khojaly massacre was the mass killing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian forces and the 366th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment, a motor rifle unit of the Soviet Army and the United Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States, in the town of Khojaly. This event is considered the largest massacre in the entire period of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We mourn the victims of the horrible tragedy in Khojaly: women, men, children, elderly, and we keep memory of all of them,” EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said. “I express my deep condolences to all those who lost their families, friends, and homes in Khojaly. We all need to continue to work together and do everything for reconciliation and long-lasting peace in order to ensure that such tragedies never happen again.”

