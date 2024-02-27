Belarus: EU prolongs restrictive measures for another year

On 26 February, the Council of the European Union extended the restrictive measures linked to internal repression in Belarus and the regime’s support for Russia’s war against Ukraine for another year, until 28 February 2025.

Since August 2020, the EU has imposed several successive rounds of individual and sectoral sanctions against those responsible for internal repression and human rights abuses in Belarus, and in the context of Belarus’ involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“With these measures, the EU is signalling to the political and economic actors responsible that their actions and support for the regime and to Russia come at a cost,” says a statement, released by the Council of the EU.

The individual restrictive measures include an asset freeze and prohibition to make funds available. Natural persons are additionally subject to a ban on travel. There are currently 233 individuals, including Alexandr Lukashenka, and 37 entities listed.

Belarus also remains subject to targeted economic sanctions, including restrictions in the financial sector, trade, dual-use goods, technology and telecommunication, energy, transport and others.

In its Conclusions of 19 February 2024, the Foreign Affairs Council strongly condemned the continuing persecution and intimidation campaigns against all segments of Belarusian society, the unprecedented level of repression, and restrictions on political participation. It also stated that the EU “stands ready to take further restrictive and targeted measures as long as the Belarusian authorities continue their actions”.

