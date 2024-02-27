VizyPay Recognized Three Years in a Row on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest

The payment processing fintech saw major growth this year through strategic partnerships and team expansion

WAUKEE, Iowa, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , the leading payment processing fintech serving small businesses in rural America, ranked No. 84 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest and had a growth of 138 percent. In VizyPay’s third consecutive appearance on the prestigious list, it ranked No. 2 in Iowa and No. 2 in financial services. The list includes the fastest-growing private companies in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

“Our mission is to be the voice of the small business owner in rural America, specifically in the Midwest, and provide them with exceptional payment services. Each year we’re pushing the envelope on what is possible and how to best serve this area with transparent, efficient and personalized approaches to business,” said VizyPay CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab. “I’m extremely impressed with our team's work every day to help support SMBs, which has allowed us to improve our ranking on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list this year.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 172 private companies had an average growth rate of 134 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 14,830 jobs and $24.5 billion to the region’s economy.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

In 2023, VizyPay achieved recognizable success, ranking No. 1841 in America and No. 10 in Iowa on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year growth rate of 305 percent and was named a Forbes Fintech 50. The company is rapidly expanding, welcoming more than 20 new partnerships in 2023, processing 33.5 million payments, adding new leaders to its team and hitting a new milestone of 1,500 reviews on Trustpilot with a 4.9-star rating.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles can be found at inc.com/Midwest. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #1841 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 305%.