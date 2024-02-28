EVE ZHAO Claims Best Actress Award at World-Renowned Festival Vegas Movie Awards™
EINPresswire.com/ -- EVE ZHAO (She/They) has recently taken the film world by storm, winning the Best Actress Award at the highly-acclaimed Vegas Movie Awards™ for her superior performance in indie film, TAIL.
Winning such a prestigious award at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance and one of the world's most influential film festivals, is a testament to the hard work and talent of ZHAO.
Born in China, EVE ZHAO received her education and enculturation in many different countries around the world, including Australia, the United States and Singapore. She has been featured in many award-winning films, such as Kill Me, Focal Point and The Indifference Between Us as lead and has captivated audience from all over the world and received well-deserved recognition from Los Angeles Film Awards, The IndieFEST Film Awards and Best Actor Award NY etc.
TAIL tells a compelling story of a woman who struggles to reach orgasm as her ex's severed penis is stuck inside her. Directed by YICHIEN LEE, this body horror dark comedy stands out for its thorough celebration of women’s versatility and strength and the universally relatable self -growth that all women have to walk through of breaking free from codependence.
As a VMA Alumni member, ZHAO joins a talented group of award-winning filmmakers, producers and actors from over 80 countries, including winners from Academy Award®, Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and BAFTA® like Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, and Gerard Depardieu.
This is ZHAO’s statement after this important achievement: “It’s such a great honor for me to receive this recognition from VMA as an actor. TAIL is a bittersweet fairytale that I and the whole TAIL team want to tell to the world and to every single person who lives under expectation and wants to break free. I’m glad that my humble performance in this project could bring some resonation and strength to the audience and to any of those who has once found themselves or is currently living in similar dilemma. It reminds me of why I do the things I do and I’m wholeheartedly grateful for that.”
Check out IMDB and Instagram of ZHAO.
For more information about this award-winning film, please follow @tail.film on Instagram.
Eve Zhao
Winning such a prestigious award at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance and one of the world's most influential film festivals, is a testament to the hard work and talent of ZHAO.
Born in China, EVE ZHAO received her education and enculturation in many different countries around the world, including Australia, the United States and Singapore. She has been featured in many award-winning films, such as Kill Me, Focal Point and The Indifference Between Us as lead and has captivated audience from all over the world and received well-deserved recognition from Los Angeles Film Awards, The IndieFEST Film Awards and Best Actor Award NY etc.
TAIL tells a compelling story of a woman who struggles to reach orgasm as her ex's severed penis is stuck inside her. Directed by YICHIEN LEE, this body horror dark comedy stands out for its thorough celebration of women’s versatility and strength and the universally relatable self -growth that all women have to walk through of breaking free from codependence.
As a VMA Alumni member, ZHAO joins a talented group of award-winning filmmakers, producers and actors from over 80 countries, including winners from Academy Award®, Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and BAFTA® like Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, and Gerard Depardieu.
This is ZHAO’s statement after this important achievement: “It’s such a great honor for me to receive this recognition from VMA as an actor. TAIL is a bittersweet fairytale that I and the whole TAIL team want to tell to the world and to every single person who lives under expectation and wants to break free. I’m glad that my humble performance in this project could bring some resonation and strength to the audience and to any of those who has once found themselves or is currently living in similar dilemma. It reminds me of why I do the things I do and I’m wholeheartedly grateful for that.”
Check out IMDB and Instagram of ZHAO.
For more information about this award-winning film, please follow @tail.film on Instagram.
Eve Zhao
Eve Zhao
email us here
Tail Trailer