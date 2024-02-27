MICE statistics for the whole year and the 4th quarter of 2023

Submit Release
MACAU, February 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of MICE events leapt by 138.8% year-on-year to 1,139 in 2023, and the number of participants & attendees rose by 12.7% to 1,602,000. The two indicators recovered to 74.2% and 79.6% of the corresponding levels in 2019.

A total of 1,058 meetings & conferences were held in 2023, up by 163.2% year-on-year; number of participants soared by 290.6% to 170,000. Number of exhibitions remained at 64, and the number of attendees rose by 3.3% to 1,422,000. The exhibitions attracted 7,199 exhibitors and 60,000 professional visitors, up by 27.5% and 45.5% year-on-year respectively; non-locals constituted 51.6% and 57.0% of the respective totals. Number of incentives went up by 6 to 17, with the number of participants surging by 396.2% to 11,000.

Analysed by subject, 492 MICE events held in 2023 were centred on "Commerce, Trade & Management" (43.2% of total); events about "IT & Technology" (172) and "Medical & Health" (130) accounted for 15.1% and 11.4% of the total respectively. Meanwhile, number of participants & attendees in "Commerce, Trade & Management" events increased by 7.5% year-on-year to 1,309,000, accounting for 81.7% of the total.

According to the preliminary estimates, MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries in Macao totalled approximately MOP6.2 billion in 2023, about 4 times as much as the figure in 2022. Although the number of participants & attendees in 2023 has not yet returned to the level in 2019, MICE-driven receipts in 2023 basically recovered to the 2019 level, due to an increase in per-capita spending of MICE visitors. Of the receipts driven by MICE events, 51% came from tourism related industries (e.g. hotels & similar activities, retail trade, restaurants & similar activities), while 49% were from non-tourism related industries (e.g. conference & exhibition organising services, advertising industry and other MICE-related industries).

Analysed by quarter, there were 362 MICE events held in the fourth quarter of 2023, up by 69.2% year-on-year; meanwhile, total number of participants & attendees went down by 37.7% to 380,000. Meetings & conferences increased by 83.1% to 335, with the number of participants soaring by 153.0% to 49,000. Number of exhibitions decreased by 8 year-on-year to 20, and the number of attendees fell by 44.1% to 329,000. A total of 2,485 exhibitors and 29,000 professional visitors participated in the exhibitions, with those coming from outside Macao comprising 57.2% and 70.6% of the respective totals. Number of incentives went up by 4 to 7, whereas the number of participants grew by 91.0% to 915.

