“Fado Nights” concerts to be staged at Dom Pedro V Theatre from Friday, to enrich cultural tourism

MACAU, February 27 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “Fado Nights” concerts will be held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 1 to 24 March, from 7pm to 8pm, at the Dom Pedro V Theatre. A total of 12 fado performances will be presented, allowing the audience to experience the charm of traditional Portuguese music in the Historic Centre of Macao. Tickets are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network, as well as Damai, and Cityline platforms.

Fado is a type of traditional Portuguese music that originated in Lisbon in the 19th century. In 2011, it was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) emphasising the cultural significance and artistic value of Fado, thus guaranteeing its preservation for future generations. Fado songs are usually performed by a singer, accompanied by the Portuguese guitar and a six-string guitar. Fado, which means "destiny", immerses listeners in stories of love, loss and longing.

For these concerts, the Portuguese Fado singers Tiago Correia and Bárbara Santos were invited to perform solo and also together as a duo in order to enrich the content of the concert. At dusk, before the show (from 6p.m.), spectators can purchase and taste typical Portuguese snacks and drinks, while enjoying live music performances by local artists. These artists will perform light instrumental music themes on the Portuguese guitar, violin, saxophone, piano, traditional Chinese instrument-Yangqin, and more, allowing local citizens and tourists to enjoy Macau's unique atmosphere in a romantic and relaxing environment, and also learn a little more about the history of Fado at an Exhibition in the Theatre Gallery.

Tickets for the “Fado Nights” concerts are now on sale, priced at MOP200. Holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, Macao Teacher Card, full-time Student Card, Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card can enjoy a 20% discount through the Macau Ticketing Network. Ticket discounts are not available through the Damai or Cityline platforms. Spectators can redeem one beverage by presenting their ticket. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com, www.damai.cn and www.cityline.com.

For more information about the programme, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/music/fado, IC’s WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.