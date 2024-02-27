Macao Union Hospital to provide specialised examination services from March

MACAU, February 27 - The Macao Union Hospital will from March, and on a gradual basis, provide selected specialised examination services to patients referred to it by the Health Bureau. From May the hospital will progressively expand its work to include specialised outpatient services, said today the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U.

The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Centre of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, known as the Macao Union Hospital, is in its trial-operations stage and is not yet offering specialised outpatient services to the public.

On the sidelines of a public event, Ms Ao Ieong told the press that in relation to the trial-operations phase, people wishing to have access to the Macao Union Hospital’s specialised examination services and specialised outpatient services, would need a referral from a medical professional on behalf of the Health Bureau. Additionally, the Macao Union Hospital would work with Conde S. Januário Hospital to prioritise treatment of cases where patients might need specialised treatment and otherwise face longer waiting times.

The Secretary issued a reminder that those Macao residents who during the Macao Union Hospital’s trial-operations phase, need access to specialised outpatient services, should not seek medical consultation there on their own initiative.

Ms Ao Ieong additionally mentioned that an interdepartmental task force had completed a review and study of the concert held last month at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Taipa.

Drawing on experiences from other places and analysing the concert business, the task force concluded that Macao had an interest in seeing organisation of large-scale outdoor concerts. It was necessary to establish a dedicated team responsible for managing and coordinating major outdoor performance projects, including the approval of project applications and follow-up procedures relating to arrangements at venues, said Ms Ao Ieong.

The Government had explored the possibility of using some existing large outdoor performance venues capable of accommodating 20,000 to 50,000 people, she said. The Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Taipa had limitations and was not suitable for low-frequency sound or anything other than mellow performers, while the former Yat Yuen Canidrome was too close to residential areas and might face traffic pressures. An open space near Macau Tower had previously hosted large-scale performance programmes. Although such events had not – at the time they were staged – brought significant benefits to the community, it was one of the current options under consideration by the Government.

As for indoor performance venues, options currently available included Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, the Macao Forum, and the Macao East Asian Games Dome; as well as performance venues of various integrated resort and leisure enterprises. The facilities surrounding the Macao East Asian Games Dome were currently undergoing maintenance, and it was expected the venue itself would be available next year for rental by performance organisers, said Ms Ao Ieong.