YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services Launches Personal Placement Service to Help Mid-Career Professionals Land Their Dream Job

Alexandria, Virginia, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services, a top-rated resume writing services and career coaching company, is excited to announce its new Personal Placement service. Personal Placement is a unique form of reverse recruiting that helps busy executives and mid-career professionals land their dream jobs quickly, without wasting their valuable time searching and applying for new jobs.

The new program by YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services is designed to save executives and mid-career professionals hundreds of frustrating hours in finding and applying for jobs, as well as researching companies with which they’ll interview. The 5-star-rated company will work closely with individuals to create a unique go-to-market strategy for them. This includes identifying suitable opportunities; contacting people to network with; crafting compelling and targeted resumes, cover letters, and LinkedIn profiles; and applying for jobs on behalf of the client.

“Building your dream career—in an organization whose mission, purpose, and values resonate with you and inspire you—takes more than a great professional or executive resume,” said Katherine Akbar, YES’s president. “This is true even when the resume is written by the best certified resume writer. It demands clarity of goals, keyword richness, niche positioning, and quantification of accomplishments. We will also help you build and leverage a network of advocates, including our own YES Inner Circle, that will open doors hidden from other candidates.”

Within its new Personal Placement service, YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services also offers an expert Career Coaching service that assists professionals in helping them pinpoint the type of new job and employer they want. Additionally, it trains them to get in front of employers for jobs on the hidden job market.

YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services also offers Interview Coaching, which helps clients get an average of 2 offers when they interview. With this specialized technique and its writing methodologies, YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services utilizes marketing, search engine optimization, personal development, negotiation, psychology, sales, and specific domain expertise. These, along with hypnotic writing and communication skills, help clients attract offers and build their personal brand on the job.

“A great resume can only get you so far. Resumes are perfect for landing cold opportunities when you have the background the employer is expecting. But if you’re wanting to get quickly hired for your dream job in a new field, you’ll need the help of career change coaching. Breaking into warm and hot opportunities—ones where you are a known, respected resource—will put your application in front of more employers in your new field and their recruiters,” stated Ms. Akbar for YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services.

YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services maintains an impressive reputation for career services generally, making it the Better Business Bureau’s top-rated company in the DC metro area. It is also the leading professional resume writing service nationwide for USAJobs-style federal resumes and Executive Core Qualification (ECQ) essays. Despite these accolades, YES is accessible and invites professionals to fill out the convenient contact form on its website today to book a free consultation.

About YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services

YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services—formally known as Your Edge for Success YES—has been helping people achieve their career dreams since its establishment in 2009. With a dedicated team of career coaches, certified resume writers and editors, and a 7-person expert HR Advisory Team, YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services offers a personalized and multifaceted approach for individuals to achieve their professional goals.

More Information

To learn more about YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services and its new Personal Placement service to help mid-career professionals and executives land their dream job, please visit the website at https://www.yeswriting.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/yes-career-coaching–resume-writing-services-launches-personal-placement-service-to-help-mid-career-professionals-land-their-dream-job/

YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services 6544 Spring Valley Dr Alexandria Virginia 22312 United States 202-740-3032 https://www.yeswriting.com