Scilex Holding Company Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Poster and Oral Presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex” or “Company”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, today announced acceptance of an abstract for poster and oral presentation at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) which will take place on March 7-10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Titled: Decreased Opioid Utilization with Lidocaine Topical System 1.8% Compared to Lidocaine 5% Patch: A Retrospective Claims Analysis (First author: Srinivas Nalamachu, M.D.). Oral Presentation Schedule: Saturday, March 9, 2024; 10:15-10:20AM (MST)



In this retrospective analysis of OPTUM claims data, we evaluated over 6,000 patients with neuropathic pain who were treated with either ZTlido ® or a generic lidocaine 5% patch and were also receiving an opioid.

The study demonstrated a greater proportion of patients treated with ZTlido ® (lidocaine topical system 1.8%) were able to either decrease or discontinue opioids (51.9% versus 45.5%, p=0.021) compared to patients treated with a generic lidocaine 5% patch. In addition, patients treated with ZTlido ® had a more significant reduction in opioid dose relative to a generic lidocaine 5% patch. Regardless of the type of neuropathic pain, ZTlido ® was associated with a greater opioid-sparing effect than a generic lidocaine 5% patch. While a generic lidocaine 5% patch has been well established to reduce analgesic use; this study is the first to evaluate the opioid-sparing effect of two bioequivalent formulations of lidocaine patches (ZTlido ® and a generic lidocaine 5% patch). The novel design of ZTlido ® has demonstrated significantly better adhesion performance than a generic lidocaine 5% patch. Greater adhesion provides improved medication delivery and pain relief for patients. As a result, improved adhesion for ZTlido ® is likely contributing to more optimal pain management and enable reduction/discontinuation of opioid dose.





Title: Retrospective Claims Analysis of Decreased Healthcare Visits and Costs with Lidocaine Topical System 1.8% Compared to Lidocaine 5% Patch (First Author: Srinivas Nalamachu, MD.) Oral Presentation Schedule: Saturday, March 9, 2024; 10:20-10:25 AM (MST)



In a retrospective analysis of over 889,000 patients, we used Symphony Health claims data to evaluate the impact of ZTlido ® (lidocaine topical system 1.8%) versus lidocaine 5% patch on healthcare resource utilization, including emergency room visits, office/clinic visits, outpatient visits, and pain procedures.

Across the studied care settings, treatment with ZTlido ® was associated with either a reduction or insignificant increase in healthcare resource utilization, while lidocaine 5% patch was associated with consistently and significantly large increases in healthcare resource utilization. These results are consistent with and confirm early reported data from another retrospective claims analysis (Painweek 2023) This is the first study evaluating the impact on healthcare resource utilization of two bioequivalent formulations of lidocaine patch (ZTlido ® and lidocaine 5% patch). The novel design of ZTlido ® has demonstrated significantly better adhesion performance than lidocaine 5% patch. Greater adhesion provides improved medication delivery and pain relief for patients. As a result, improved adhesion for ZTlido ® is likely contributing to more optimal pain management and may result in reduced healthcare resource utilization.





