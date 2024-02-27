New Fluent Survey of Retailers and Brands Measures Commerce Media Strategies and Challenges

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leader in performance marketing, recently surveyed the AdExchanger audience of marketing professionals to reveal valuable insights about how top brands, agencies, media companies, and retailers are strategizing around commerce media growth in 2024.



"Our goal with this survey is to empower industry stakeholders with actionable insights to make informed decisions and drive success in their respective commerce media initiatives," says Matt Conlin, Chief Customer Officer at Fluent. "Fluent sits at the center of brand and retailer interests with its post-transaction advertising product adflow, so we understand the importance of a unified approach. We hope this report will help foster a mutual appreciation for the challenges and opportunities each stakeholder faces.”

With 153 respondents spanning online retailers, brands, agencies, and media companies, this survey seeks to shed light on key trends, challenges, and opportunities in this burgeoning field, revealing how the supply and demand sides of the business are allocating funds and resources during this period of rapid growth.

Key findings include:

Budget Growth: Brands and agencies plan to increase commerce media budgets by 22% in 2024, with over half allocating between 11% and 20% of total advertising budgets to this segment.

Strategy Development: 62% of brands and agencies have a commerce media strategy in place, with an additional 22% expecting to develop one within the next 12 to 18 months.

Consumer Response: 89% of media companies and retailers report positive customer responses to advertising on their digital properties and commerce media platforms.



"This study illuminates the transformative potential of commerce media," says Tim Lukens, President of Commerce Media at Fluent. "It's not just about advertising; it's about creating meaningful connections with consumers during their product discovery journey. That is the North Star of our adflow product. We see post-transaction advertising as a mutually beneficial balance of consumer, retailer, and advertiser interests."

Fluent’s adflow product utilizes post-transaction confirmation pages across a growing network of online retailers to present personalized offers to consumers while they are in a buying mindset. This opens up new revenue streams for retailers, high-impact ad inventory for advertisers, and relevant and meaningful offers for shoppers.

The Fluent survey of the 153 media companies, online retailers, brands, and agencies was conducted from December 2023 to January 2024 by polling the AdExchanger audience. The full report is available for download here .

