Fareportal Online Travel Agency Brands Launch Travel Briefs Series

Series to run on CheapOair Miles Away and OneTravel Going Places Blogs

New York, New York, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The traveling public is constantly seeking insights on ways to get the most out of their travel experiences. And with trip volumes increasing, demand for this type of information is growing. To serve this need, New York-based travel technology company Fareportal, the company that operates online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel has announced the launch of a new article series on the brands’ blogsites entitled Travel Briefs.

Travel Briefs is designed to provide a convenient reference point for travelers preparing to visit a specific destination. Topics such as best time to visit, how far in advance to book travel, money saving tips, and various other frequently asked questions about a destination city are discussed. New articles will be published each week and the expanding library of coverage will provide another resource to make travel planning easier for the public.

Glenn Cusano, President of Fareportal, comments, “Providing our customers with useful information related to their travel plans is something we take seriously. The Travel Briefs series recently launched on the CheapOair and OneTravel blogs is another example of the many ways we strive to deliver on our promise to unite people and places across the planet.”

To visit the blogs and keep up with weekly Travel Briefs updates, please click here for CheapOair or here for OneTravel.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is New York-based travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, lodging, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Part of Fareportal’s family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About OneTravel

OneTravel is a leading online travel agency that offers deals for savvy travelers seeking both quality and value. Part of Fareportal’s family of travel brands, OneTravel is recognized globally for providing one-stop shopping for all travel needs. Customers have access to millions of cheap flights including business class and first-class airfares, lodging and accommodations, car rentals, and cheap vacation packages to top destinations around the world. Follow OneTravel on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for inspiration for your next vacation.

Kathi Moore Fareportal 646 738-7813 kathi.moore@fareportal.com