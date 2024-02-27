No More Car Rides and Waiting Rooms: How Mobile Vet Care Helps Seniors Keep Their Pets Healthy and Happy
Mobile veterinary services provide a convenient and lower-stress alternative for older pet parents to access the essential veterinary care their pets need.BOSTON, MA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterVet, a leading provider of mobile veterinary services, highlights the growing need for convenient and stress-free in-home vet care, especially for older adults.
According to 2022 census data, almost 58 million adults ages 65 and older live in the U.S. Additionally, a poll by the University of Michigan’s Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation revealed that among adults ages 50 to 80, 55 percent reported having at least one pet at home.
"As pets age, their veterinary needs often increase," says BetterVet veterinarian Dr. Joshua Montgomery. "For older adults, navigating traditional clinic visits can be challenging due to mobility limitations, transportation hurdles, or concerns about exposure to illness. Mobile veterinary care eliminates these obstacles, providing a comfortable and personalized experience at home.”
In a recent blog post, 5 Five Benefits of Mobile Vet Care for Older Adults, Dr. Montgomery discusses why in-home veterinary care is a great fit for seniors who have pets at home.
• Reduced Stress and Anxiety: Familiar surroundings significantly reduce anxiety for both pets and their parents, leading to more accurate consultations and calmer interactions.
• Convenience and Accessibility: Eliminates travel concerns and long wait times, making veterinary care more accessible and manageable.
• Personalized Attention: One-on-one consultations in a familiar environment allow for a deeper understanding of the pet's needs and behavior.
• Improved Pet Health: Early detection of age-related conditions is crucial, and mobile vets can provide prompt diagnosis and treatment plans.
• Enhanced Safety: Minimizes exposure to contagious diseases prevalent in clinical settings, which is especially important for immunocompromised individuals.
