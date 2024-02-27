3D Camera Market Is Booming at a CAGR of 31.9% to Hit $142.03 billion by 2030

Rise in demand for 3D content from the entertainment industry, improvement in 3D scanning technology, and enhanced user taste & preferences drive market growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Camera Market (3Dカメラ市場) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Technology (Time-of-flight, Stereo Vision, and Structured Light), Type (Target Camera and Target-free Camera), and Application (Professional Camera, Smartphone, Tablet, Computer, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global 3D camera market size was valued at $8.89 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $142.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global 3D camera market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Download Sample PDF (267 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/851

3D camera refers to an integrated computing device or product, which helps the person or the user wearing it to enhance day-to-day activities. The dawn of mobile wireless systems, smart phones has sparked a new era for 3D camera globally. Gadgets that were deemed to be just used in industrial, commercial applications are now finding its way into normal consumers’ lives, enhancing their quality of life through various applications such as healthcare, sports and fitness, lifestyle, and others.

The prominent factors that drive the 3D camera market growth include increase in demand for 3D content from the entertainment industry, enhancement in 3D scanning technology, and rapid innovation and enhancement in emerging 3D technology. However, price-based constraints and lack of awareness are expected to hinder the growth of the 3D camera industry. Conversely, rise in home automation and virtual reality applications are projected to offer remunerative 3D camera market opportunities in the coming years.

For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/851

The 3D camera market analysis is segmented into technology, type, application, and region.

Based on type, the target-free camera segment accounted for around three-fifths of the global 3D camera market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The segment is driven by the features of target-free focused 3D cameras such as its simplicity and ease of use. The target camera segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 32.7% throughout the forecast period. Rise in demand for real-time surveillance systems to capture precise details and keep track of multiple objects propels the growth of the segment.

Based on technology, the stereo vision segment held around three-fifths of the global 3D camera market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The key factor contributing to the adoption of this system is its cost effectiveness as compared to structured light and TOF technologies. The structured light segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.3% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in demand for reverse engineering, metrology, and inspection applications fuels the segment growth.

Based on region North America held the major share in 2020, generating around two-fifths of the global 3D camera market. This is because 3D target cameras in North America are extensively used in developing military applications. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 35.5% by 2030. This is attributed to the fact that the presence of numerous leading companies in countries such as Japan, Malaysia, and Taiwan are offering numerous 3D cameras in the Asian market. Increased adoption of professional 3D cameras is witnessed in the field of entertainment, gaming, electronic gadgets, and surveillance.

Connect to Industry Expert @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/851

The key players profiled in the report include Canon Inc., Faro Technologies Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GoPro Inc., Intel Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corporation. These key players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the 3D camera market (3D 카메라 시장).

Key Findings of the Study

• On the basis of type, the target-free camera is anticipated to dominate the global 3D camera market, in terms of revenue.

• The stereo vision technology segment dominated the global 3D camera market share in year 2020.

• North America held the majority of market share in 2020 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the 3D camera market forecast period.

