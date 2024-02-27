Follow HIV.gov Next Week: Key HIV Research Updates from CROI 2024

Next week, HIV.gov will be sharing updates on the latest HIV research from the 2024 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic InfectionsExit Disclaimer (CROI), taking place in Denver, March 3-6, 2024. Watch for live video interviews on our social media channels as well as for blog posts highlighting some of the HIV research findings being presented by scientists from around the world.

Watch Video Interviews

HIV.gov’s coverage will feature live video interviews on social media with Dr. Carl Dieffenbach, Director of the Division of AIDS at NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), who will discuss highlights of research being presented at the conference on topics including HIV prevention, treatment, and vaccines and on how this research can impact the HIV community. View our recent conversation with Dr. DieffenbachExit Disclaimer.

NIH’s Dr. Carl Dieffenbach Looks Ahead to CROI 2024

Ahead of the conference, we spoke with Dr. Dieffenbach to hear what studies he’s looking forward to learning more about at CROI this year:

Conversations Next Week with Other Federal HIV Leaders

From the conference, HIV.gov will also be sharing conversations with others, including:

Jeanne Marrazzo, Director of NIAID, and

Jono Mermin, Director of CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention.

Watch react, comment, and share these conversations on HIV.gov’s Facebook page, TwitterExit Disclaimer, YouTube, and the LinkedIn pageExit Disclaimer for the HHS Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy.

Read Blog Posts with Research Highlights

You can also catch up on the video interviews in HIV.gov blog posts that recap those conversations from CROI. The blog will also feature CROI-related HIV research announcements from our federal partners next week.

About CROI

CROI is an annual scientific meeting that brings together leading researchers and clinical investigators from around the world to present and discuss the latest studies that can help accelerate global progress in the response to HIV and other infectious diseases, including viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and mpox. In prior years, CROI has facilitated the presentation of important discoveries as well as updates on the progress of many important ongoing studies that eventually resulted in new therapies or interventions for the prevention and treatment of HIV and other infectious diseases.