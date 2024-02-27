Lado International Institute: Positive Participation in ICEF Tokyo 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lado International Institute, a leading ESL education institution with over 45 years of experience, is pleased to announce its successful participation in the ICEF fair in Tokyo. The event, which took place from February 27th, 2024, at the Keio Plaza Hotel, brought together key players in the international education world, providing Lado with the opportunity to establish key connections with new educational agents.
During the fair, the team from Lado International Institute met with a number of new educational agents, with whom they established an immediate and promising connection. Both parties shared a common vision of providing high-quality educational opportunities to international students, leading to productive discussions about future collaborations.
Claudio Herrera Krell, CEO of Lado International Institute, expressed his excitement about the positive response from the new agents and the partnership they are forging: "We are excited to have met these new agents at ICEF Tokyo. We see great synergy between their values and our educational mission. We are confident that this partnership will result in the arrival of new students who want to experience our high-quality ESL program."
Lado International Institute has a team of International Advisors dedicated to guiding students through the process of obtaining the Form I-20, a crucial document for Embassy interviews and the application for the F-1 Visa to enter the United States as a student. This team is committed to providing personalized and effective support to international students, facilitating their educational experience at Lado.
To streamline this process, LADO has an International Admissions Department that guides prospective students through the document processing process in a personalized manner.
The department is responsible for:
• Advising students on the requirements and steps of the F-1 Visa.
• Sending the Form I-20 to accepted students in their chosen program.
• Guiding students in preparing for the Embassy interview and required documents.
• Addressing any questions or concerns related to the visa process or the ESL program.
Furthermore, Lado International Institute is already planning for their upcoming meetings at an upcoming ROADSHOW event, this time in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, on February 29th. This will be another opportunity to establish key connections with educational agents and other professionals in a market with high demand for international education.
Lado International Institute's participation in ICEF Tokyo is part of its ongoing commitment to expanding its global reach and offering exceptional educational opportunities to students around the world. The institution looks forward to collaborating with the new agents and welcoming new students to its diverse and welcoming student community.
For more information about Lado International Institute and its ESL programs, we have attached the schedule of intensive classes. You can also visit www.lado.edu, where you can contact their international advisors to receive the necessary information to be part of this great institute and fulfill the dream of learning English in the USA.
