International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) Launches #MyelomaActionMonth for 2024 March Myeloma Action Month

Partnering with GMAN, Global Campaign Focuses on Raising Awareness and Taking Action for Myeloma to Bring Hope to Patients and Care Partners

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myeloma Action Month is held every year for the whole month of March to encourage individuals and groups to take actions that positively impact the myeloma community.



This year, the IMF invites YOU to take action through its worldwide social awareness campaign that centers on the question, “What Does Myeloma Mean to Me?”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link

With the support of the Global Myeloma Action Network (GMAN), the IMF will engage the global myeloma community by encouraging those living well with the disease to share their stories of resilience and hope.

Through the power of personal stories and experiences from those affected by multiple myeloma, the #MyelomaActionMonth campaign aims to raise global awareness about the disease while strengthening ties with the members of the global myeloma community.

“This March Myeloma Action Month stands as a testament to the collective power of ACTION. Myeloma Action Month isn't just about awareness; it's about empowering ourselves, our loved ones, and the global community to fight back. We rise for the countless individuals who face this disease head-on, the care partners who are our rocks, the researchers who are relentlessly seeking breakthroughs, and the advocates using their voices to demand change. Every voice raised and every step taken brings us closer to a future free from myeloma. Together, we can empower patients to navigate their journeys confidently, accelerate research toward a cure, and shatter the silence surrounding this disease,” said IMF President & CEO and 28-year myeloma survivor Yelak Biru.

IMF Director for GMAN and European & Middle Eastern Patient Programs Serdar Erdogan is elated about GMAN’s role in the #MyelomaActionMonth campaign this year—extending the multinational patient-action-focused awareness campaign with the support of thirty myeloma patient organizations around the world.

To build empathy and a better understanding of the disease, GMAN member organizations will encourage those within their network to share their stories—whether dealing with a myeloma diagnosis with their loved ones, benefiting from support groups, addressing disparities in healthcare, pursuing careers related to finding a cure for myeloma, and more. Each organization will focus on the needs and topics specific to their respective communities.

“GMAN member organizations are strongly engaged with myeloma communities in their respective countries. With this year's IMF Global Myeloma Action Month campaign, the voices of patients and care partners will be heard—and louder than ever before. Your messages and actions across the globe for Myeloma Action Month will prove valuable for the IMF's precious efforts in fulfilling its mission: Improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure. We are One Myeloma Nation!” said Serdar.

“This March, let us all take action for Myeloma Action Month and shine a bright light on the collective strength of our global myeloma community. With the IMF leading the way and with the help and support of the GMAN member organizations, let us celebrate the courage, hope, and resilience of those living with myeloma; uplift their stories; and offer our unwavering support to patients, care partners, researchers, and health professionals across the globe. Together, we are united in our commitment to a future free from myeloma,” said IMF Global Vice President for Patient Engagement and Advocacy Emma Hatcher.

“The opportunity to take this important awareness campaign to all continents will definitely contribute to the improvement of multiple myeloma diagnosis," said Christine Battistini, President of the International Myeloma Foundation Latin America, and President of Instituto Espaço de Vida.

“The power of coming together as a global community to collectively raise awareness for myeloma is as important as it is exciting. As diverse as we are as individuals, myeloma doesn’t care. It knows no borders and does not discriminate against who you are, where you live, what race, ethnic, linguistic, gender, or other group with which you identify,” stated Martine Elias, Executive Director at Myeloma Canada.

“The global experience of a myeloma diagnosis is as jarring in North America as it is in Europe, Asia, or Africa. As such every individual diagnosed has the right to the same life-improving clinical trials and treatments. By coming together to raise international awareness for this still not well-known disease, Myeloma Canada, along with the other GMAN partners, hope to change the narrative, and improve outcomes,” Martine added.

How can you get involved in #MyelomaActionMonth?

Create a Ripple with Hashtag #MyelomaActionMonth

When each of us share our myeloma story, we create ripples. These ripples—whether stories of patients, care partners, healthcare professionals, or anyone touched by myeloma—converge to form a mighty wave of awareness that touches every corner of the globe.



What Does Myeloma Mean to You? Join the Global Video Mash-up!

The IMF will create an inspiring multinational video mash-up of these stories, featuring members of the global myeloma community answering the question, “What Does Myeloma Mean to Me?” The video mash-up will be translated in several languages and shared with the global myeloma community to signify that multiple myeloma has no borders.



Answer Questions and Tell Your Myeloma Story

To initiate the “ripple” effect, the IMF will ask #MyelomaActionMonth on your post.



Grow a Wave of Myeloma Awareness with Friends and Family

Tag your friends and family and encourage them to share their stories and help grow a wave of awareness for myeloma.



Help Build the Wall of Action

All your inspiring stories will be gathered in the Wall of Action to create an uplifting narrative mosaic that is accessible to anyone who is seeking to learn more about myeloma. Using the hashtag #MyelomaACTIONMonth, all related posts will be displayed on the IMF’s digital “Wall of Action” at the Myeloma Action Month website: myelomaactionmonth.org.



Participate in 2024 MAM Events

The IMF has several events planned for the whole month of March for #MyelomaACTIONMonth. Everyone is invited to take part in these activities, not just to raise awareness about the disease but also to take action in finding a cure for myeloma.



Facebook LIVE Events

The IMF will host Facebook Live Events with key figures in the myeloma community including healthcare professionals and educators. During these Facebook LIVE Events, the myeloma community will learn about the latest research and treatments, disparities in healthcare, the benefits of good nutrition, a holistic psychosocial approach to self-care, and more. The FB Live Events are scheduled as follows:



March 5, Tuesday, 4pm PST / 7pm EST

A Live Q&A with IMF Nurse Leadership Board Member, Beth Faiman PhD, RN, MSN, APRN-BC, AOCN®, FAAN

Learn how you can live well with myeloma from Beth Faiman, PhD, RN, MSN, APRN-BC, AOCN®, FAAN, IMF Nurse Leadership Board Member, as she shares her best day-to-day practices in a LIVE Q&A.



March 16, Saturday, 9:15am PST / 12:15pm EST

A Live Q&A with Drs. Joseph Mikhael (IMF Chief Medical Officer) and Saad Usmani (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center)

Join Drs. Mikhael and Usmani Live from the IMF Patient and Family Seminar in Boca Raton, FL, as they discuss the future of myeloma and take questions live from the chat.



March 28, Thursday, 4pm PST / 7pm EST

A Live Q&A with Dr. Urvi A. Shah, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Gain insights about nutrition in this LIVE Q&A from myeloma specialist Dr. Urvi A. Shah, who is spearheading research aimed at developing dietary guidelines for hematological malignancies such as multiple myeloma.



March For Myeloma 5K: An In-Person and Virtual Activation

This year, the IMF is launching the March for Myeloma 5K. This is not just a run but also an engine for change. Together, we will inspire, transform, and shift the narrative for patients and their loved ones—from a place of uncertainty to an embracing myeloma community, united in hope. Runners and walkers alike will gather in Boca Raton, Florida, while others will be joining virtually. With the IMF’s 150+ support group network, we are expecting a huge turnout! Join us in our common goal of finding a cure for multiple myeloma. The March for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk takes place on Friday, March 15, in Boca Raton, Florida.

Support the IMF in Fulfilling its Mission

Make your myeloma story even more purposeful by supporting the IMF in fulfilling its mission—improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure through their four pillars: Research, Education, Support, and Advocacy. Get involved by supporting, donating, educating, advocating, and fundraising for the IMF.



Be Proactive in IMF Support Groups Download this Patient Action Letter from IMF Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Brian G.M. Durie, personalize it, and send it to general practitioners and internists. The letter spells out potential myeloma signs, symptoms, and diagnostic tests that can be used to educate healthcare providers who may not be as familiar with the disease. Find a virtual support group at myeloma.org/support-groups and join an upcoming meeting or start a support group in your local area by contacting Robin Tuohy, the IMF’s Vice President of Support Groups.





Join the movement and help the IMF spread myeloma awareness on a global scale this 2024 March Myeloma Action Month!

The IMF is proudly supported by the following GMAN member organizations:

The IMF is grateful to the following Sponsors for supporting Myeloma Action Month:

For additional information about Myeloma Action Month, please visit myelomaactionmonth.org.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL MYELOMA ACTION NETWORK

In 2013, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) led the development of the Global Myeloma Alliance, which later became the Global Myeloma Action Network (GMAN) in 2014. GMAN is composed of multiple myeloma patient organization leaders around the world with the global mission of improving the lives of myeloma patients, raising awareness of multiple myeloma, enhancing the capabilities of patient advocacy groups, building the capacity of local myeloma organizations, and increasing worldwide access to medicine and treatment. GMAN upholds its mission by improving access to care; influencing health policy change favorable to myeloma care, research, and drug access; boosting knowledge and access to clinical research; and enhancing GMAN’s collective capacity through sharing best practices while working together as a global community.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation’s reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org .

