HHS Office on Women’s Health Announces Final Phase Winners in Challenge to Address Breastfeeding Disparities

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office on Women’s Health (OWH) has awarded prizes to the winners in the final phase of the Reducing Disparities in Breastfeeding Innovation Challenge. The national competition was created to identify and reward programs that increase breastfeeding initiation and continuation rates – and decrease disparities – among breastfeeding mothers in the United States. To ensure infants receive the short- and long-term benefits of breastmilk, the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends breastfeeding exclusively for the first 6 months.

“As we work to implement the Biden-Harris administration’s Maternal Health Blueprint for mothers and families, I strongly emphasize the importance of breastfeeding for both mother and the baby throughout the child’s growth and developmental process,” said Admiral Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health and Human Services. “Breastfeeding helps babies develop a strong immune system by providing them vital nutrients needed for the first months of life and into the future while allowing mothers to soothe their babies while bonding, which lowers the risk of postpartum depression for mothers.”

Breastfeeding also reduces the baby’s risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), and it lowers the risk of obesity, asthma, type I diabetes, and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) later in life. For the breastfeeding parent, breastfeeding reduces postpartum blood loss and anemia, and lowers the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer, hypertension, and type II diabetes.

Although breastfeeding reduces the risk of short- and long-term illnesses and diseases in both mother and baby, fewer non-Hispanic Black infants (74%) are ever breastfed compared with Asian infants (90%), non-Hispanic White infants (87%), and Hispanic infants (84%).

“Breastfeeding provides benefits to baby and mother that extend beyond nutrition by decreasing health disparities and negative maternal and infant outcomes,” said Dorothy Fink M.D., Deputy Assistant Secretary for Women’s Health and Director of the Office on Women’s Health. “These organizations have developed innovative ways to educate, encourage, and support breastfeeding, including in communities of color, so that parents can give their babies the healthiest start.”

Phase III winners demonstrated effectiveness (statistical significance) in increasing breastfeeding initiation and/or continuation rates and effectiveness (statistical significance) in addressing racial/ethnic disparities among breastfeeding mothers. They successfully replicated and/or expanded their program geographically, clinically, and/or by increasing the program’s size and/or reach. Phase III winners will each receive a prize of up to $55,000.