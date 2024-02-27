At 21.0% CAGR: Automated Optical Inspection Market Sales Generating Revenue of $3.29 Billion by 2030

Rise in demand for consumer electronics, advent of surface mount technology, automation of electronics manufacturing facilities have boosted the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Optical Inspection Market (자동 광학 검사 시장) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (2D, and 3D), Application (Fabrication Phase, and Assembly Phase), and Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, and Energy & Power): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global automated optical inspection market size was valued at $0.57 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Automated optical inspection (AOI) is the computerized system for visual assessment on a printed circuit board (PCB) where an independent camera filters a gadget which is to be tried for both the cataclysmic failure and the quality deformities. It is most usually utilized for assembling processes as it is a test strategy which doesn't need any contact. It is executed through different phases of the assembling system which incorporates exposed board investigations, SPI (bind glue assessments), pre reflows and post reflows among different stages.

Automated optical inspection empowers a quick and a precise assessment of the hardware gathering and specifically printed circuit board guaranteeing the quality of a product manufactured on the production line is ideal and the product is effectively produced with practically no assembling issues. Automated optical inspection systems apply various methods for fault identification in the printed circuit board. One of the strategies is layout coordinating with which looks at the picture of printed circuit board and the golden board. Another methods utilized are design coordinating and statistical pattern matching.

Significant factors that impact growth of the automated optical inspection market include significant demand for consumer electronics, automation of electronics manufacturing facilities, and emergence of surface mount technology. However, sophisticated infrastructure required to handle large amount of data hampers the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of SMART technology is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the automated optical inspection market trends during the forecast period.

The report segments the global automated optical inspection market on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the 2D segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the 3D segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the assembly phase segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. However, the fabrication phase segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.

The global automated optical inspection market (自動光学検査市場) is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include CyberOptics, Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd., GOPEL electronic GmbH, KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY Inc., MIRTEC CO., LTD., Nordson Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Saki Corporation, Test Research, Inc., and Viscom AG. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the automated optical inspection market.

Key Findings of The Study

• In 2020, the 3D segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 23.9% during the automated optical inspection market forecast period.

• The consumer electronics and automotive segments together accounted for more than 45.0% of the automated optical inspection market share in 2020.

• The assembly phase segment of the automated optical inspection market analysis is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific contributed major share in the automated optical inspection market, accounting for more than 45.0% share in 2020.

