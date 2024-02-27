Silynxcom Delivers $280,000 Repeat Order from Military Customer

The Customer's purchase orders to date collectively amount to over $1 million

Netanya, Israel, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, today announced it has delivered, in a follow-up purchase order, approximately $280,000 worth of Clarus In-Ear Headsets to a military customer (the "Customer").

This is the second order Silynxcom has received from the Customer for products from its advanced Clarus In-Ear Headset system family and the third order from the Customer overall. To date, the Customer's purchase orders amount in the aggregate to over $1,000,000.

"Silynxcom continues to strengthen its position as a leading innovative company in the field of tactical communication solutions. Our customer base is rapidly increasing, with new companies and defense organizations from many countries around the world ordering our products and expressing their satisfaction," said Nir Klein, the Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom.

Silynxcom's unique in-ear sound protection headset system incorporates a proprietary in-ear microphone that allows “talking from the ear” technology combined with enhanced environmental hearing and sound compression technology that protects the user from loud noises, thereby protecting the user’s hearing.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

For over a decade, the Company been developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations and weapons training courses. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company’s headset devices are compatible and easily integrate with various communication equipment devices currently being used by tens of thousands of military and law enforcement personnel in leading military and law enforcement units around the world. The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units around the world. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses that it is continuing to strengthen its position as a leading innovative company in the field of tactical communication and that its customer base is rapidly increasing. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Silynxcom’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC on January 11, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Silynxcom undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

