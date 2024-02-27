US Nuclear’s Overhoff Delivers the Goods to U.S. DOE

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear’s (OTC-QB: UCLE) Overhoff division has now delivered 58% of a recent $421,500 purchase contract with U.S. DOE, and expects to complete the remainder by the end of the first quarter 2024.

Overhoff’s gross sales revenue has been steadily increasing each year for the past 3 years (2021: $1,198,420 / 2022: $1,469,223 / 2023: $1,670,195) and this trend is only expected to accelerate with the surging demand for tritium monitors.

The need for high-quality tritium monitoring equipment has never been bigger and increases every day. Needed by every nuclear power plant, almost every one of the 17 U.S. national labs plus international labs, and every fusion start-up, big or small in all the developed nations, US Nuclear’s Overhoff tritium monitors are in high demand. Overhoff is in full-gear delivering orders and driving revenue.

US Nuclear’s Overhoff division is the world’s leading tritium monitoring, manufacturer and business is booming. Which is not surprising since Overhoff builds products that are at the same time, more robust, sensitive, dependable, better designed, and available with a much wider range of features and capabilities than competitors.

Tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, is commonly used in various industrial processes, including nuclear power generation, research, and manufacturing. While tritium plays a crucial role in these applications, its presence requires vigilant monitoring to ensure safety and regulatory compliance.

Overhoff receives both small and large-scale orders for tritium monitoring equipment depending on the scope of the project. An example is the DOE contract mentioned above.

Overhoff currently has a robust order backlog of more than $900,000 and has been receiving a large influx of requests for quote (RFQs) as well as bidding on a multitude of new tenders. Through strategic partnerships, market analysis, and targeted campaigns, Overhoff will continue to ramp up tritium monitor sales revenue and deliver the goods.

