RB Capital Partners, Inc. Officially Moves Forward with Appointment of a Receiver for Optec International, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – RB Capital Partners, Inc., a judgment creditor against Optec International Inc. (OTCPink: OPTI) (“Optec”), announces it has engaged Mark Basile and The Basile Law Firm P.C. to work with the courts to officially appoint a receiver to run Optec in the interim while a new company is merged into the public vehicle. As the largest investor and legitimate shareholder of Optec International, Inc., RB Capital was forced to bring a shareholder derivative action against Optec to secure the company’s judgment, oust the failing Roger Pawson, and to try to preserve Optec’s assets.



A copy of the judgment can be found on our lawyer’s website at www.thebasilelawfirm.com .

The next step of this process is to officially appoint a receiver so the new management can obtain control of Optec/OPTI, the public vehicle, and ultimately access to OTC Markets via OTCIQ.

Brett Rosen, Managing Partner of RB Capital Partners, Inc., stated: “We are working very diligently with all parties involved to get this matter resolved as fast as possible so Optec can begin the next chapter of the company’s story. In order to promote transparency, RB Capital commits to making consistent updates about Optec via press releases and social media posts. We could have easily just walked away with our judgement, but Deborah and I stayed and took on the responsibility of Optec so we can make this right for all those who were wronged by the former CEO’s actions.”

RB Capital’s recent decision to gain control of Optec International, Inc. and begin that company’s rehabilitation through the official appointment of a receiver by the courts is significant for all shareholders. At the current time, neither RB Capital Partners, Inc., nor any of its members, is an officer or director of Optec International, Inc

About RB Capital Partners, Inc. :

RB Capital Partners, Inc. is a private investment fund headquartered and incorporated in California. The main investment focus of RB Capital is on small and microcap publicly traded companies trading on the OTC Markets, Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange. RB Capital predominantly makes debt investments and is known for paying off any harmful convertible debt, giving companies a real chance at success. RB Capital Partners, Inc. does NOT manage any outside money, nor does it have any investors. It is run and funded solely by Brett Rosen & Deborah Rosen who each have a 50% ownership stake in the company.

