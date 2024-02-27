CISO GLOBAL APPOINTS TECH VETERAN BRETT CHUGG TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CHUGG TO HELP USHER IN NEXT STAGE OF GROWTH

Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, has named Brett Chugg to its Board of Directors. With the appointment of tech veteran Chugg, CISO Global is well positioned for its next stage of growth underpinned by its software-first product platform strategy.



Chugg most recently served as senior managing director at Koch Disruptive Technologies, a venture and growth equity investment group at Koch Industries known for its high-performance, high-impact lines of business. During his 25 years at Koch, he led bespoke, structured financial solutions, M&A, and multiple company growth strategies.

Chugg also has served as a director on several high-growth company boards most recently, including: Insightec, Vayyar, Valo Health, Shine Technologies, and Cohere Communications. Chugg brings significant experience as an investor and leader in technology with global, multi-industry experience including hardware, software, manufacturing, healthcare, and petrochemical markets.

“CISO Global is undergoing transformative growth," said David Jemmett, CEO. “This is a pivotal time for Brett to join our company and further enable its continued evolution with his deep experience, strategic capabilities and highly sought after business acumen. He shares our vision of the critical role our talent and software-first solutions are playing in outpacing competitors with our leading managed security and compliance services.”

“CISO Global has amazing potential,” said Chugg. “The company has an established foundation that makes it a leader in the space, and I am looking forward to meaningfully contributing to its future success as a key member of the board. With complementary and developing capabilities, a shared vision, and a strong, values-based team, we align well to propel CISO Global to the next stage of growth.”

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a Top #25 managed cybersecurity and compliance services provider that is delivering innovative solutions through its newly developed AI and ML-powered product portfolio. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit CISO Global on LinkedIn , X or at www.ciso.inc .

