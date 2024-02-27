Biom Pharmaceutical Published Clinical Safety & Efficacy of VagiBiom® Microbiome-based Probiotic Suppositories for Intimate Women's Health

VagiBiom® microbiome-based probiotic suppositories have shown to be safe and efficacious in significantly improving symptoms and the vaginal health index in reproductive age and perimenopausal women with Bacterial Vaginosis. The double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study was recently published in the internationally known publication "Scientific Reports."

Sarasota, Florida, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biom Pharmaceutical, a microbiome biotech company, announced today the publication of the results of the clinical study on VagiBiom® microbiome-based probiotic suppositories, the company’s flagship feminine care product.

Recurring vaginal and urinary tract infections, such as bacterial vaginosis and yeast vaginitis, are a significant quality-of-life issue for millions of women in the U.S. and worldwide. The most common factor leading to this condition is an imbalance in beneficial lactobacillus flora resulting from antibiotic use, excessive cleaning and douching, stress, smoking, etc. Frequent antibiotic use may lead to antibiotic resistance, undesirable side effects, and high recurrence rates. The optimum pH and flora balance can also be altered by apparently harmless activities such as swimming and normal sexual activities. Numerous studies suggest that a balanced vaginal microbiome is critical to long-term health and wellness. Most feminine hygiene products contain preservatives such as parabens and other chemicals that may adversely affect beneficial microbiome flora. Biom Pharmaceuticals'

VagiBIOM®microbiome-balancing lactobacillus product is a 100% natural solution that helps maintain beneficial flora and pH balance. Several years of rigorous research on strain isolation, optimization, and formulation have supported the creation of this patented product. Since its launch, the popular product line has received exceptional reviews from a growing customer base.

Biom Pharmaceutical has now completed and published a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pilot study evaluating the effectiveness and safety of the product VagiBIOM®, a multi-Lactobacillus vaginal suppository, on peri- and premenopausal women with BV for restoring vaginal pH, overall vaginal health and microbiome composition. The study result is now published in the international scientific publication Scientific Reports. The study involved sixty-six premenopausal women with bothersome symptoms of Bacterial Vaginosis. The patients were randomized to be treated with either VagiBIOM® or placebo suppositories. Vaginal pH, VAS itching score, total Nugent score, and vaginal health index (VHI) were all measured. Vaginal microbiome changes before and after the treatment were analyzed. The results were clear that it is safe to use the VagiBIOM vaginal suppositories for 28 days (5 doses/week). The VagiBIOM® suppository treatment for peri- and premenopausal women with BV significantly relieved vaginal itching by decreasing vaginal pH and Nugent scores and improving the overall VHI after four weeks of treatment. The microbiome study results indicated that this effect was primarily the result of improvement in vaginal Lactobacillus diversity. Lactobacillus delbrueckii and Lactobacillus vaginalis levels were inversely associated with VAS itching scores. A separate follow-up clinical study on the recurrence rates of bacterial vaginosis after VagiBIOM or placebo is also underway.

"We are excited to share the results of the VagiBIOM clinical study; the need for natural solutions in vaginal health is largely unmet. After years of R & D we were able to design a microbiome-balancing formula that dramatically improves vaginal pH and microflora balance. The results of the current peer-reviewed published clinical trial reinforce the safety and efficacy of our product. We were already well aware of the product benefits and user satisfaction from thousands of consumer reviews and feedback from medical professionals. However, the current peer-reviewed clinical results further reinforce the safety and efficacy of our product,” said Biom's Founder & President, Dr. Bobban Subhadra.

"As a practicing Ob-Gyn, I know first-hand the magnitude of vaginal health disorders, and our goal with the VagiBIOM product line is to design natural solutions that are complementary with traditional treatment. With preventive and supportive self-care of the vaginal microbiome, the burden of vaginal infection and associated health problems can be significantly reduced. At Biom Pharmaceutical, we take a careful scientific approach with every new breakthrough product development, and we have a commitment to clear-cut validation of ingredients, quality control, and research support." added Dr. Michael Swor, Chief Medical Officer at Biom Pharmaceutical.

About VagiBiom®:

VagiBiom®is the feminine care brand of Biom Pharmaceuticals that comprises science-backed microbiome-optimized probiotic products for feminine health and hygiene. VagiBiom®feminine products are preservative-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free with vaginal-specific Lactobacillus crispatus strains to optimize pH and intimate health.

About Biom Pharmaceutical:

Biom Pharmaceutical is committed to the lofty goal of adding healthy years to the human lifespan by regulating the human microbiome through probiotics. This mission is at the heart of everything at Biom, from early research to product development. Biom Pharmaceutical is a pioneer in microbiome technology with five issued US Patents and has developed LiveBiom® Fermentation Technology to create humanized designer microbiome that has wide applications in human health and disease, including immune regulation, cardiometabolic health, vaginal health, and neurodegeneration. Biom has developed True-To-Label nutritional supplements and has four consumer brands with twenty-three products in the market: Biom Probiotics® Total Gut Health products, VagiBiom® Feminine Care Products; Longiva® Antiaging and Longevity products, and LeanBiom®metabolic weight maintenance products.

