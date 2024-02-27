Oatly Continues North American Beverage Portfolio Expansion with the Launch of Flavored Oatmilk Creamers

Available in four delicious flavors and leveraging Oatly’s expertise in non-dairy coffee complements, Oatly Oatmilk Creamers are designed for those seeking a sweet and indulgent coffee experience at-home

MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)(“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oatmilk company, today announced the launch of Oatly Oatmilk Creamers in the US, a new beverage innovation that joins the brand’s growing fluid portfolio aimed at inspiring increased use in coffee occasions. Available in a lineup of four classic flavors: Sweet & Creamy, Vanilla, Caramel, and Mocha, Oatly Creamers are designed to swirl seamlessly into drip and other at-home coffee applications adding a touch of sweetness to each brew.



With plant-based creamers up 13% in dollar sales and 9% in unit sales, respectively, in the last 52 weeks1, Oatly believes this initial move into flavored creamers will unlock a strong opportunity to reach new and existing buyers. Shoppers can expect to find Oatly Creamers in the refrigerated aisle of retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Stop & Shop, and more, with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Oatly Creamers join the brand’s existing lineup of non-dairy milk alternatives available in North America, including – Barista Edition, Original, Full Fat, Low Fat, Chocolate, and most recently introduced Super Basic and Unsweetened Oatmilks – all of which offer the same creamy taste, frothy feel and functionality as cow’s milk, while generally having a lower environmental impact2. All Oatly oatmilks and creamers sold in the US are free of the nine major allergens and are vegan, glyphosate-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten Free Certified and Kosher Certified.

“At Oatly, we’re passionate about all things coffee, and naturally saw an opportunity to bring our expertise to the diverse and popular creamer category,” said Leah Hoxie, SVP of Innovation, Oatly North America. “As a company, we’re committed to converting cow’s milk drinkers into oatmilk buyers, so we’re excited to now offer fantastic, flavored creamers to people looking for a sweeter, more indulgent coffee experience. No matter consumers’ dietary preferences, it’s our hope that all coffee drinkers can agree with our belief that our new Oatly Creamers deliver superior taste and functionality - just like the rest of our oatmilk portfolio.”

Oatly introduced the brand’s beloved Barista Edition Oatmilk when it entered the market in 2017, initially by partnering with the coffee community. Today, Barista is currently the #1 velocity oat creamer3 in the US.

For more information, visit Oatly.com.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the launch of new products and potential sales from these products, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “will,” “aim,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: general economic conditions including high inflationary cost pressures; our history of losses and inability to achieve or sustain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the spread of variants of the virus, on our business and the international economy; a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruptions; changing consumer preferences and our ability to adapt to new or changing preferences; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Oatly’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023 and our Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023 and other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Oatly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

[1] Nielsen; Total US XAOC; 52 weeks ending January 27, 2024

[2] Poore, J., & Nemecek, T. (2018). Reducing food’s environmental impacts through producers and consumers. Science, 360(6392), 987-992

[3] Nielsen; Total US XAOC; Velocity 12 weeks ending January 27, 2024



