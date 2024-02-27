Congressman David Kustoff Visits SurgePays Headquarters in Bartlett, Tenn.

CEO Brian Cox and management team provide overview of company’s essential business and commitment to serving the needs of the nation’s underbanked and underserved consumers

BARTLETT, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities announced today that Tennessee’s Eighth District Congressman David Kustoff visited SurgePays’ headquarters in Bartlett, Tennessee on Friday to learn more about the company and its focus on serving the nation’s underbanked and underserved communities.



SurgePays’ CEO, Brian Cox, hosted the Congressman’s delegation and was joined by Chief Financial Officer Tony Evers, Vice President of Sales Garth Billstin, Vice President of Business Development Derron Winfrey and Chief Administrative Officer David Ansani. Congressman Kustoff’s team included District Director Ed Jackson, Field Representative Isaac Weston and Special Assistant Billy Masters.

During the meeting, Mr. Cox and his team provided an overview of SurgePays’ business including a broad array of prepaid wireless and financial products offered through a network of independent convenience stores. The company also provides federally funded wireless service, offered through the ACP program, to more than a quarter million low-income households nationwide.

They also spoke about the company’s uplisting to the Nasdaq exchange and its naming to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as the 345th fastest growing technology company in North America.

SurgePays is one of a handful of public companies based in the eighth district which includes the bulk of West Tennessee. Congressman Kustoff has been in office since January 2017. He serves on the important House Ways and Means Committee which oversees the nation’s Social Security, tax and trade policies.

“It was a pleasure to visit SurgePays and meet with CEO Brian Cox,” said Congressman Kustoff. “I appreciated hearing about your work to provide essential services to businesses and families across West Tennessee. Thank you for having me.”

“We’re thankful to Congressman David Kustoff for his visit and for wanting to meet our outstanding team while learning more about SurgePays and our commitment to the underbanked and underserved markets in America,” said Mr. Cox. “It’s a privilege to have a congressman genuinely interested in the folks he represents.”

For more information on SurgePays, please visit the Company's investor relations website at ir.surgepays.com.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

