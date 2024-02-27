PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 27, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH Senate Bill No. 2572

An Act Establishing the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport in the Province of Bulacan, Creating for the purpose the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, and Appropriating Funds Therefor

February 27, 2024 Good afternoon Mr. President and distinguished colleagues. I rise today to co-sponsor the proposed measure, Senate Bill No. 2572, which seeks to establish the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport in the Province of Bulacan, and the creation of the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, BACSEZFA ("Bakh-Se-Fa"). Mr. President, I passionately advocate and support the passage of this measure as this piece of legislation seeks to unleash an untapped potential in our country, the addition of the Bulacan Economic Zone in our economic arsenal, which will surely boost our competitive advantage as an investment hub in Asia. I am positive that the proposed Bulacan Ecozone is not just another economic enclave, as it is strategically aligned with the development of the New Manila International Airport. With four parallel runways poised to welcome 100 million passengers annually, this synergistic relationship creates a unique opportunity for attracting more investment locators, world-class semiconductor manufacturers, electric vehicle makers and other emerging tech industries, and not to mention, open up downstream industries in the process. Parang kailan lamang po ay ating pinagdebatehan sa bulwagang ito ang panukalang batas na ito. Ito ay minsan nang dumaan sa masusi at mabusising pagsusuri. Sa kasamaang palad, tila po bahagyang kinapos sa ehekutibo. Gayunpaman, bagama't hindi man po umabot sa finish line, hindi po natin maaaring balewalain ang pagsisikap ng ating kapulungan. Mr. President, kagaya po ng naudlot na pag-iibigan, marahil dapat ay bigyan natin ang panukalang ito ng second chance. "One more time, with feelings!", ika nga. Sa ikalawang pagkakataon, muli kong sinusuportahan ang mas lalong pinagtibay at pinaghusay na "Bulacan Ecozone 2.0." Kaakibat ng panukalang ito ay pagbibigay buhay at hanapbuhay hindi lamang sa ating mga kababayang Bulakenyo, gayundin, ito ay mukha ng pag-asa para sa buong hanay ng ating mga kapatid na manggagawang Pilipino. Maikukumpara ito sa mga modernong kalakal natin ngayon: "new and improved", "fortified". At kung ito ay maihahalintulad sa pagkain, ang panukala sigurong ito ay "with Beta Carotene" and "Omega 3". Lahat na po siguro ng vitamins and minerals, Mr. President, ay isinama na natin. Sa expertise po ng ating Chairperson on Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, Senator Grace Poe, mas pinaganda at ginawa po nating mas inclusive ang "Bulacan Ecozone 2.0." Sapagka't naniniwala po tayo na hindi lamang ang mga Bulakenyo ang makikinabang sa uusbong na mga bagong hanapbuhay at mga oportunidad. Maging ang mga karatig-lugar ay maaanggihan din ng mga biyayang hatid ng ecozone. When we pushed hard for the establishment of the Bulacan Airport last Congress, we very well knew that it was the necessary step for our dreams to take flight. The establishment of the Bulacan Ecozone ensures that we keep soaring. We have in our hands, a promising flight plan towards progress. All we need to do is follow it and not veer off course from our intended destination. I await the day we say with pride: "We have landed!" or "We have arrived!" Daghang Salamat, Mr. President.