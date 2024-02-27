FRTIB Awards $50.8M Cybersecurity Contract to ShorePoint

Cybersecurity services and strategic guidance will be an engine to modernize agency’s GRC program

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, today announced it has been awarded a $50.8 million prime contract from the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board. Under the FRTIB Cybersecurity, Risk and Compliance Support Services Contract, ShorePoint will provide expansive cybersecurity services and strategic guidance services to help modernize the agency’s cybersecurity, risk, and compliance program. The five-year contract has one base year plus four option years.



“FRTIB has built reliable compliance processes and now has a clear vision to modernize their program, to adopt more continuous monitoring and automation capabilities that will strengthen their cyber resilience,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and chief executive officer of ShorePoint. “Through this contract, we will build an engine to mature the cyber program while maintaining and strengthening alignment with new and emerging federal mandates including Zero Trust, enterprise logging, and more. We are deeply gratified that FRTIB is putting their trust in the ShorePoint team to modernize their cybersecurity function.”

ShorePoint will serve as strategic advisors to guide the cybersecurity modernization plan and program. The team will deliver a range of security architecture and engineering, risk and vulnerability assessment, penetration testing and High Value Asset assessment services to create more real-time visibility into risk and robust risk management tools, policies and practices. These services support FRTIB’s mission of helping current and former civilian employees and members of the uniformed services prepare for their retirement years via the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP).

The full and open FRTIB contract expands ShorePoint’s financial services practice, which includes a $300M IDIQ with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

