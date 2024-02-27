English language groups host discussion on the future vitality of Quebec’s English-speaking community

Montreal, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The English Language Arts Network (ELAN) and the Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT) are hosting a discussion on the topic of economic vitality for Quebec’s English-speaking community.

Scheduled for March 5th (7 PM) at Concordia’s DeSève Cinema, the event will commence with a screening of What We Choose To Remember, a documentary film written and directed by Guy Rex Rodgers. This film explores periods of linguistic tension in Quebec’s history, including the FLQ crisis in the 1960s, the 1995 referendum, and the present day.

Guy Rex Rodgers, the film director, explains, “The film offers a unique Anglophone-Allophone perspective on Quebec’s history, challenging stereotypes and contradicting popular myths about ‘Anglos’ being only white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant elites.”

The event aims to unite the community, encouraging them to share concerns and engage. A discussion moderated by Guy Rex Rodgers will follow the screening. In a moment characterized by decreased economic vitality for Québec’s English speakers, the discussion will be an opportunity to focus on the resilience of Quebec’s English-speaking community.

Nicholas Salter, Executive Director of PERT, emphasized the importance of addressing the challenges faced by English speakers in Quebec. “We believe that it is important to facilitate a discussion that acknowledges the current challenges for English speakers in our province. We also hope the discussion helps identify solutions that will help our community move forward.”

PERT’s research, has shown that English speakers in Quebec, who make up 15.8% of Quebec’s labour force and also represent 22.7% of its unemployed population, are falling further behind their French counterparts, in terms of employment and income, while also experiencing higher levels of poverty.

- 30 -

To reserve tickets for March 5 (7 PM) , please contact:

guyrexrodgers@gmail.com

For more information, or to request an interview please contact:

Jennifer C. Crane

jccrane@connexionquebec.ca

514-978-4065

About the film

Since its 2022 launch, the film What We Choose To Remember has been shown across Quebec, sparking engaging discussions with audiences. Montreal is home to the most diverse groups of English speakers so the post-screening conversation at Concordia about why families chose Quebec, why they have stayed, and how they are anticipating the future, promises to be particularly insightful and thought-provoking.

What We Choose To Remember was conceived as an examination of the dramatic transformation in Quebec society in the wake of Bill 101. The film offers audiences an objective context for a much-needed conversation about the kind of Society we wish to share.

About ELAN:

The English-Language Arts Network (ELAN) is a not-for-profit organization that connects, supports, and creates opportunities for English-speaking artists and cultural workers of all disciplines from every region of Quebec. We share expertise and resources for career advancement, funding opportunities, employment opportunities, and calls for participation in the arts. We advocate for our members’ interests, and make common cause with the Francophone arts community.

About PERT:

The Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT) is a non-profit organization founded in 2020, dedicated to addressing employment and employability issues within Québec's English-speaking communities. Through research, policy advocacy, and stakeholder engagement, PERT seeks to create positive change and promote economic prosperity for English speakers across the province.

Jennifer C. Crane 514-978-4065 jccrane@connexionquebec.ca