Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU) Pending Acquisition, Innovative Outcomes, Inc. Creates New Pilot Program to be Introduced to Health Clinics Nationwide

DENVER, CO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU) continues its strategic initiative to complete the acquisition of Innovative Outcomes, Inc. Innovative Outcomes is a leader in the medical wound care health segment and is poised for explosive growth in 2024 and beyond.

It is estimated chronic wounds impact more than 2.5% of the population of the United States. The problem: many patients are immobile and/or unable to be seen by clinical providers for various reasons. Certain data is required by medical professionals to treat patients; however, the impediments to seeing medical providers related to wound size and product size causes inefficiencies for the clinic, and ultimately patient treatment and healing.

To help solve this important health care problem, Innovative Outcomes, Inc. is working closely with Dr. Lee Rogers, Chief of Podiatry at Texas Health Service Center at San Antonio, and a world-renowned speaker on wound care. Through this partnership we will be implementing computer vision technology that will extract data from the wound, such as accurate measurements, and provide a clinical assessment to be captured via smartphone. The amazing efficiency of this program will reduce the amount of time required for an office visit, and once captured, this information is accurately and compliantly transmitted to a participating wound care clinical provider.

By advancing the use of technology and leveraging alternate delivery models for data, healthcare providers will be able to improve access challenges to meet the needs of patients more effectively. This product will create incredible clinical efficacy for medical practitioners, insurance providers, and patients.

This program will be vital to the patients, clinical providers, and all regulatory agencies, ensuring patient care and savings to the health care system. Once effectively implemented and trialed in Dr. Roger’s multiple practices, Innovative Outcomes will introduce this digital product and process to other wound care practitioners nationwide, allowing them more consistency and efficiency in their patient documentation.

The potential of this program cannot be overstated as just the need for wound care in Diabetic patients is over $2 billion per year. Innovative Outcomes will be tapping into that market on a larger scale as this program rolls out over the next 24 months.

Kevin Lamb, CEO of Innovative Outcomes, said: “Our longstanding relationship with Dr. Rogers as his being an integral part of our patient education video tutorial platform makes our collaborative efforts incredibly affective. We are privileged to have Dr. Rogers and his real-world experience on our team.”

James Ballas, CEO of Ubiquitech Software Corp, added: “These are exciting developments for Innovative Outcomes, and it is the forward thinking of Kevin and his team that made the company an attractive acquisition. UBQU is working closely with the Innovative Outcomes team to continue its impressive growth trajectory as they continue to lead within the healthcare industry.”

About Ubiquitech Software Corp.

Ubiquitech Software Corp utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to its clients and partners.

About Innovative Outcomes Inc.

Innovative Outcomes is one of the fastest growing healthcare logistics companies serving medical providers and their patients across the United States. Patients First is more than a catchy phrase - it’s our culture.

Our mission is simple: provide ethics-based, compassion-focused assistance to medical providers and their patients. Our iPak – unit dose packaging system makes wound care simple and intuitive for all patients.

As a leader in healthcare technology and logistics, we take the worry out of healing.

