Annovis Bio Announces Participation in Forum Discussion at AD/PD™ 2024

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases today announced panel participation in the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2024), taking place in Lisbon, Portugal March 5-9, 2024.



Maria Maccecchini, PhD, Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis, will join a forum discussion focused on new approaches for alpha-synuclein (αSyn), LRKK2, and GBA pathologies. Aggregated αSyn is the major constituent of Lewy bodies and a pathogenic hallmark of all synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy. It is present in a number of other neurodegenerative diseases and is responsible for axonal impairment and synaptic degeneration. The panel will discuss the use of biomarkers to define PD and differentiate it from other synucleinophaties, the course, the progression, and staging of patients.

The forum will feature a line-up of international discussants including Fabrizio Stocchi, MD, PhD (University San Raffaele Roma), Gennaro Pagano, MD, MSc, PhD, eMBA (Roche), John J. Alam, MD (CervoMed, Inc.), Maria Maccecchini, PhD (Annovis Bio), Pam McLean, PhD (Mayo Clinic), Werner Poewe, MD (Medical University of Innsbruck), and Zdenek Berger, PhD (Biogen).

Session details:

Forum 03: New Insights in the Development of Biomarkers, Imaging, and Therapy of Alpha-Synuclein, LRKK2, and GBA Pathologies

Session Time: 17:30 - 18:30

Date: March 7, 2024

Room: Auditorium I

Chairs: Jamie Eberling, PhD (Michael J Fox Foundation), Walter J. Koroshetz, MD (National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke)

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), Parkinson’s Disease (PD), and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is believed to be the only company developing a drug for both AD and PD designed to inhibit more than one neurotoxic protein to restore axonal and synaptic activity. By improving brain function, the company’s goal is to treat memory loss and dementia associated with AD as well as body and brain dysfunction associated with PD. For more information on Annovis Bio, please visit the Company's website www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

