ArtsKC Launches The Drop, Regional Arts & Culture Access Program

The new initiative aims to increase local arts participation and foster belonging

Kansas City, Mo, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtsKC, Kansas City’s nonprofit regional arts council, announced a new initiative, The Drop – a program that champions a more intentional approach to arts engagement in our city. The Drop is launching in a pilot season, with the primary focus on increasing participation among individuals who do not typically engage with or have felt excluded from experiencing the arts. The program seeks to serve individuals 18 and older, and is funded by The Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation, reaching the five-county region ArtsKC serves, including Jackson, Clay, and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

“We believe the arts have a transformative power to unite communities,” said Linda Williams, manager of The Drop at ArtsKC. “The Drop is not just about providing access to events; it's about creating a sense of belonging, it’s about diversifying our audiences so they reflect our city. Through the shared language of art, our program will challenge exclusivity and make arts and cultural experiences a right, not a privilege.”

About The Drop Membership

Membership to the program is achieved through one of two ways: Individuals must be at least 18 years old and obtain a membership card from a Community Ambassador or register online to receive updates and offers. Even in this early stage, the program has the potential to reach more than 200,000 households.

Ultimately, The Drop invites more people to experience the local arts scene. The Drop works hand in hand with its network of Community Ambassadors and Arts & Culture partners to cultivate a membership program with benefits aimed at extending access and fostering belonging.

“At the heart of our mission is the commitment that art is for all. With The Drop, we embark on a journey to redefine accessibility, one experience at a time. This program offers more individuals the opportunity to embrace the joy and power of the arts, and fosters a community where diversity and inclusivity thrive,” said Dana Knapp, president & CEO of ArtsKC.

About The Drop Partners

The Drop partners with 11 community-based human service organizations. Those Community Ambassadors distribute cards within their networks, assist with online registration, and answer general questions about the program. These organizations have trusted relationships and frequently work with communities The Drop aims to reach.

ArtsKC engaged a range of Arts & Culture Partners to kick off the program’s pilot season — everything from theater to dance, exhibitions and more. Arts & Culture Partners include:

Ensemble Ibérica

Heart of America Shakespeare Festival

ICE Studios School of Dance

Kansas City Repertory Theatre

KC Melting Pot Theatre

Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Spinning Tree Theatre

Starlight Theatre

The National WWI Museum & Memorial

The Drop brings free and discounted access to some of the region's best arts experiences through monthly event drops. Additionally, The Drop will offer exclusive deals on things like parking, merchandise and concessions. Highlights for upcoming weeks include:

Ensemble Ibérica: Celtic Crossroads, A Musical Journey to Ireland, Spain, and Beyond, $10 admission

National WWI Museum and Memorial: $10 admission

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art: free general admission, and $10 admission to the Monet exhibition open until March 10, 2024

KC Rep: Nina Simone, Four Women, $10 admission

Lyric Opera: Roméo et Juliette, $10 admission

Cherry Pit: Bookbinding, mono printing, and papermaking workshops, $10 admission

The Drop was designed to unite those who share a deep love for the arts, and also dream of creating a more inclusive and welcoming arts community. The success of the program is proof of the engaged network of arts organizations and community leaders who passionately work toward turning the vision for The Drop into a reality.

“Access to the arts is deeply important to our philanthropic work. The Drop sets out to share the arts with even more corners of our city, and that’s something we proudly support," said David Miles, president of the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation.

The Drop’s pilot season runs from now through late 2024. To learn more about how to get involved with The Drop, visit artskc.org/thedrop.

About ArtsKC

ArtsKC is the only arts service organization that has a dedicated strategic focus to promote, support, and advocate for the arts in the metropolitan region. ArtsKC’s programs and services are designed to “advance lives through the arts.” This includes programs for the arts community and those engaged with the arts in the Kansas City region. ArtsKC seeks to achieve diversity and cultural equity in its leadership, partnerships, grant-making, and programs. ArtsKC carries out its region-wide mission with proactive efforts to embrace differences of culture, ethnicity, race, religion, international origin, sexual orientation, physical abilities, socio-economic status, age, and gender. For more information visit: https://artskc.org/ .

