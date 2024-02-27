Nogin Accelerates Focus on Next-Gen Technology Investments, Welcomes New CTO, CMO and CPO to Drive E-Commerce Innovation, Divests Fulfillment Operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin, a pioneer in Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) e-commerce technology and services, today announced a significant realignment of its business strategy to focus more intensely on next-generation technology investments in artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, multi-channel e-commerce, full lifecycle digital marketing, and world-class UX/Design. This strategic refocus is aimed at bolstering Nogin's core capabilities in delivering advanced e-commerce solutions to its partners and customers.



In a pivotal move to drive e-commerce innovation, Nogin has expanded its leadership team by welcoming three key senior executives: Shoab Khan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Munan Xue as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Chaim Sash as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Each brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Nogin, positioning the company to lead the charge in e-commerce technology and service offerings. These executives report to Shahriyar Rahmati, Nogin’s COO and CFO.

Shoab Khan, with his extensive expertise in software engineering and technology leadership, brings a wealth of experience in driving innovation and scaling technology platforms to support growth. Munan Xue, an accomplished digital marketing leader, joins Nogin with a proven track record in amplifying brand visibility across several key consumer verticals where he used a variety of strategies and tactics to identify, cultivate and monetize audiences. Chaim Sash will leverage his deep understanding of human-centered UX design, customer journey analysis and consumer insights work to refine and expand the ways Nogin clients go to market and speak to their audiences. We are fortunate to have these individuals on our team, as they not only bring demonstrated strategic perspectives, but are also very hands-on in the implementation of those strategies with their respective teams.

Jon Huberman, CEO of Nogin, expressed his excitement about the company's future direction, stating, "Welcoming Shoab, Munan, and Chaim to our team marks a transformative moment for Nogin. Their collective expertise in technology, marketing, and product development will be instrumental in propelling us forward, ensuring that we continue to provide cutting-edge solutions to our partners and set new standards in the e-commerce industry."

“With these additions, we have not only completed assembling individuals with exceptional capabilities, but we’re also fortunate that this team, including myself and Arash Beheshtian, our Chief Analytics Officer, previously worked together at RugsUSA to build it into a highly successful multi-channel ecommerce business,” said Shahriyar Rahmati, COO. “The capabilities that we honed during our past work together involved excelling within a landscape of international activities, managing multi-channel ecommerce across direct, marketplace and retail channels, selling products across multiple categories and orchestrating a complex global supply chain. These are capabilities that separate high-performing brands from others and our clients are already enjoying the benefits of these strategic additions. Most importantly, these hires further cement our core values of excellence, teamwork and accountability.”

As part of its strategic shift, Nogin has also divested its fulfillment operations and has partnered with Cart.com, a leader in omnichannel fulfillment solutions for middle market through enterprise brands, as its preferred provider. This move allows Nogin to fully concentrate its resources on advancing its technology stack and enhancing its offerings for D2C and Amazon/marketplace management, while ensuring its customers continue to receive exceptional fulfillment services through Cart.com.

This strategic realignment and expansion of the leadership team underscore Nogin's dedication to its mission of delivering leading-edge e-commerce solutions that optimize conversions, drive growth, and enhance efficiency for its partners. By focusing on innovative technology investments and welcoming new talent to guide these initiatives, Nogin reaffirms its commitment to being the premier provider of outsourced e-commerce technology, tactics, and services.

About Nogin:

Nogin , the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class e-commerce technology, tactics, and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based e-commerce solution purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B). Nogin frees its customers to focus on their business while running as much or as little of their e-commerce infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire e-commerce lifecycle for a variety of brands, such as Justice, bebe, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, as well as several B2B brands and marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Nogincommerce .

Inquiries:

contact@nogin.com