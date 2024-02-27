STACK Infrastructure and IPI Partners Promote STEM Education with Girl Scouts of Colorado Partnership

The patch program introduces the next generation of talent to data centers through technology education

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, in collaboration with IPI Partners (“IPI”), a global investment platform focused exclusively on digital infrastructure and other technology and connectivity-related real assets, today announced a partnership with Girl Scouts of Colorado. The recently developed program offers Girl Scouts an opportunity to learn new STEM skills and gain insight into the data center industry with the reward of a patch showcasing their technical achievements.



“We are thrilled to be partnering with Girl Scouts of Colorado to nurture today’s youth and open their eyes to the opportunities awaiting them in the world of data centers,” said Heather Paduck, Chief Financial Officer, STACK Americas at STACK Infrastructure. “STACK looks forward to the upcoming wave of data center talent, and we are excited about the transformative impact they will bring and the exceptional benefits they stand to gain.”

“Empowering young minds with STEM skills is essential for shaping the future of technology,” said Lauren Sullivan, Managing Director at IPI Partners. “By collaborating with Girl Scouts of Colorado and STACK Infrastructure, we’re fostering innovation and ensuring that the next generation is well-equipped to thrive in the data center industry and beyond.”

The program consists of three engaging learning modules that bridge the connection between everyday applications and data centers. To expand their technical skills, Girl Scouts will tap into critical and creative thinking as they develop their own software applications and design their own server layouts for data centers. Upon completion of this comprehensive learning experience, participants earn a STACK and IPI-sponsored patch exclusive to Girl Scouts of Colorado.

“We believe in the potential of every girl to change the world, and this partnership opens up new avenues for our Girl Scouts to understand the critical role data centers serve,” said Leanna Clark, CEO, Girl Scouts of Colorado. “Through this program, we aim to inspire the next generation of tech enthusiasts who will soon inherit this rapidly-transforming world of technology.”

To support its communities, STACK engages in multiple partnerships, including its annual Heroes of the Sea Charitable Fundraiser and Fishing Derby, which surpassed $1.3 million in program lifetime contributions last year, benefiting members of the U.S. Coast Guard. STACK drives the career development of diverse talent through its Women in Data Centers apprenticeship program and annual Women’s Leadership Summit in partnership with IPI. STACK’s initiatives directly support social and economic benefits in communities across the globe, and STACK is committed to continuing to advance its mission towards a more diverse and inclusive data center industry.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. Data runs on STACK.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

ABOUT IPI PARTNERS

IPI Partners specializes in acquiring, developing, and leasing critical digital infrastructure assets to serve the needs of large, high-quality technology companies globally. Over the past seven years, IPI has built one of the largest privately held hyperscale data center portfolios in the world with 64 facilities across 28 markets in North America, Europe, and APAC, and the ability to support nearly five gigawatts of IT capacity.

WE ARE GIRL SCOUTS

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscoutsofcolorado.org.

