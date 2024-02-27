Korro to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Submit Release
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President, Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., will present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 2:10 p.m. ET. Chief Financial Officer, Vineet Agarwal, and Chief Scientific Officer, Steve Colletti, will also be participating at the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor section of Korro’s website at www.korrobio.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About Korro
Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to effect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Investor Contact:
IR@korrobio.com 

Media Contact:
Glenn Silver 
FINN Partners 
Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com


