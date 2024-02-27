Submit Release
FTC Solar to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Wednesday, March 13, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 5:00 p.m. E.T. that same day, during which the Company will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the FTC Solar corporate website at investor.ftcsolar.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.

About FTC Solar, Inc.
Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage. 

FTC Solar Investor Contact:
Bill Michalek 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
FTC Solar
T: (737) 241-8618 
E: IR@FTCSolar.com


