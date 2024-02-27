Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March:



TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. ET in Boston, MA. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.



Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit: Members of management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Miami, FL.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com . Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two strategies: the CARTA (chimeric antigen receptor T cells for autoimmunity) strategy, with CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T, as the lead product candidate being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus, myositis, systemic sclerosis and generalized myasthenia gravis, and the CAART (chimeric autoantibody receptor T cells) strategy, with multiple clinical-stage candidates, including DSG3-CAART for mucosal pemphigus vulgaris and MuSK-CAART for MuSK myasthenia gravis. The expanding CABA™ platform is designed to develop potentially curative therapies that offer deep and durable responses for patients with a broad range of autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA.

