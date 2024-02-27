Cerence Announces Its Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will be presenting at the Raymond James 45th Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 5 in Orlando, FL and at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 7 in San Francisco, CA.



The Raymond James conference includes a fireside chat featuring Iqbal Arshad, Cerence’s CTO. The Morgan Stanley conference fireside chat will feature Stefan Ortmanns, Cerence’s CEO and Tom Beaudoin, Cerence’s CFO. The webcasts for both conference fireside chats will be accessible from the “Events” section of the company’s website (https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources).

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

