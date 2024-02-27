Pathr.ai Announced Loss Prevention Solution and Expanded Lenovo Partnership at NRF 2024

Launched AI-powered Solution to Detect Real-Time, Unbiased Suspicious Behavior in a Store Fleet; Expanded Partnership with Lenovo Scales Edge AI to Retail Industry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathr.ai , the industry's first and only artificial intelligence (AI) powered spatial intelligence solution, announced a powerful loss prevention solution and expanded partnership with Lenovo at NRF 2024.

New Loss Prevention Solution

Pathr.ai unveiled a loss prevention solution to detect suspicious behavior in retail stores. The first-of-its-kind, AI-powered solution empowers retailers to optimize their loss prevention efforts, protect their bottom line, and improve the customer experience.

The company’s Suspicious Behavior Detection product uses existing security camera infrastructure to anonymously capture shoplifting behavior happening in their stores without the need for specialized hardware. The solution offers benefits to retailers by:

Utilizing a real-time suspicious activity classifier trained for a retailer’s environment

Scaling Pathr.ai’s Suspicious Behavior classification to every store in a fleet, even locations where there are no loss prevention personnel on-site

Integrating with existing loss prevention systems, including security camera infrastructure, network video recorders (NVR), and real-time communication systems



Pathr.ai is currently working with two Fortune 500 retailers to scale its Suspicious Behavior Detection product.

Lenovo Expanded Partnership

Pathr.ai also announced its expanded Lenovo AI Innovator partnership , showcasing its Spatial Intelligence analytics and loss prevention solution at Lenovo’s booth during NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show in New York City.

Pathr.ai leverages Lenovo edge servers and workstations, including Lenovo ThinkSystem SE350, Lenovo ThinkEdge SE450 and Lenovo ThinkStation P360 workstation to run its computer vision detection and video analytics at the edge inside retail stores. Together with Lenovo, Pathr.ai empowers retailers at scale with data-driven insights around their customer behavior that enable growth and optimizations around strategic retail initiatives.

“In an industry where loss prevention is at the forefront, the need for effective strategies and innovative solutions is of critical importance. Understanding customer behavior becomes a pivotal factor in developing proactive measures to address potential risks,” said George Shaw, CEO and Founder of Pathr.ai. “Our groundbreaking Suspicious Behavior Detection solution offers sophisticated in-store behavior recognition, enhancing loss prevention strategies with a data-driven approach that harnesses advanced artificial intelligence. Our expanded partnership with Lenovo will enable us to scale Edge AI to thousands of retailers, supplying robust analytics to empower their organizations at scale.”

Pathr.ai’s AI-powered Spatial Intelligence solution uses existing camera infrastructure and data sources to anonymously capture customer and staff movements in real-time. The solution delivers scalable, real-time, and privacy-preserving insights that drive loss prevention, store operations, and merchandising optimizations across a store fleet. Pathr.ai complies with The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) privacy regulations, empowering retailers to achieve positive business outcomes in an unbiased way.

About Pathr.ai

Pathr.ai is the industry’s first AI-powered spatial intelligence software company that uses anonymous location data from available and existing infrastructure to observe human behavior in any physical space. Its sophisticated technology turns raw behavioral and spatial data from existing sensors into actionable and applied business learnings - allowing companies to drive the business results that matter most to the growth of their companies in real-time. Founded in 2019, Pathr.ai is headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more about Pathr.ai, please visit https://pathr.ai/ .

