Elevator Modernization Market is Set to Experience a Revolutionary Growth | LG Electronics, Schindler Group, Hitachi
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Elevator Modernization market to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2024-2030). Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Otis Elevator Company (United States), KONE Corporation (Finland), Schindler Group (Switzerland), Thyssenkrupp Elevator AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Johnson Lifts Pvt Ltd (India), Canny Elevator Co., Ltd. (China) etc.
Definition
The elevator modernization market refers to the industry involved in upgrading and improving existing elevator systems to enhance their performance, safety, and energy efficiency. Modernization involves replacing outdated components, upgrading technology, and complying with current codes and regulations. It aims to extend the lifespan of elevators, improve passenger experience, and optimize operational efficiency.
Market Trends:
• Integration of smart technology such as Internet of Things (IoT) sensors.
• Destination control systems are gaining popularity because they optimise lift routing.
• Personalization and customization options are also increasing in popularity
Market Drivers:
• Rigorous safety rules and the necessity for compliance push building owners.
• Increased emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability.
• Growing demand for better user experiences, increased accessibility, and shorter travel times.
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
Global Elevator Modernization Market Breakdown by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) by Type (Controller Upgrade, Cab Interior Renovation, Door System Upgrade, Others) by Elevator Type (Traction, Hydraulic) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Elevator Modernization in these regions, from 2019 to 2030 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2024 to 2030
