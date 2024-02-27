Exploring our changing ocean: impacts and response to ocean acidification in the US. A roundtable discussion about the newly launched OA communications project, 29 February 2024

Date & Time: 29 February 2024, 08:00 PM CET

Location: ZOOM (virtual event)

Description

Join us for a discussion about “Exploring Our Changing Ocean: Impacts and Response to Ocean Acidification in the US,” a collaborative project supporting aquaria in place-based storytelling about the importance of addressing climate change in communities they serve.

Who:

Juliana Corrales, Communications Lead and Creative Consultant for the OA Alliance

Edith Mari, Project Co-Creator and Consultant for the OA Alliance

Dr. Liz Perotti, NOAA Ocean Acidification Program Education and Outreach Coordinator

Leaders representing U.S. aquarium within the Aquarium Conservation Partnership

Kirstin Wakefield, Co-Coordinator of the Mid-Atlantic Ocean Acidification Network

Overview:

The OA communications project is a collaboration between the OA Alliance, the Aquarium Conservation Partnership and NOAA’s Ocean Acidification Program. It comprises six interactive OA StoryMaps across regions where NOAA supports U.S. Coastal Acidification Networks (“CANs”) including: Alaska, California Current, North Atlantic, Mid-Atlantic, South Atlantic, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Project partners will be working together throughout 2024 to ensure the OA StoryMap content is made available for partnering aquarium to utilize across their outreach and education activities.

Learn more about the project and how your organization can get involved!

More information and registration.

