Exploring our changing ocean: impacts and response to ocean acidification in the US. A roundtable discussion about the newly launched OA communications project, 29 February 2024
Exploring our changing ocean: impacts and response to ocean acidification in the US. A roundtable discussion about the newly launched OA communications project, 29 February 2024
Date & Time: 29 February 2024, 08:00 PM CET
Location: ZOOM (virtual event)
Description
Join us for a discussion about “Exploring Our Changing Ocean: Impacts and Response to Ocean Acidification in the US,” a collaborative project supporting aquaria in place-based storytelling about the importance of addressing climate change in communities they serve.
Who:
- Juliana Corrales, Communications Lead and Creative Consultant for the OA Alliance
- Edith Mari, Project Co-Creator and Consultant for the OA Alliance
- Dr. Liz Perotti, NOAA Ocean Acidification Program Education and Outreach Coordinator
- Leaders representing U.S. aquarium within the Aquarium Conservation Partnership
- Kirstin Wakefield, Co-Coordinator of the Mid-Atlantic Ocean Acidification Network
Overview:
The OA communications project is a collaboration between the OA Alliance, the Aquarium Conservation Partnership and NOAA’s Ocean Acidification Program. It comprises six interactive OA StoryMaps across regions where NOAA supports U.S. Coastal Acidification Networks (“CANs”) including: Alaska, California Current, North Atlantic, Mid-Atlantic, South Atlantic, and the Gulf of Mexico.
Project partners will be working together throughout 2024 to ensure the OA StoryMap content is made available for partnering aquarium to utilize across their outreach and education activities.
Learn more about the project and how your organization can get involved!
More information and registration.