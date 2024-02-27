Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,290 in the last 365 days.

The influence of air-sea CO2 disequilibrium on carbon sequestration by the ocean’s biological pump

The influence of air-sea CO2 disequilibrium on carbon sequestration by the ocean’s biological pump

Published 27 February 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biogeochemistry, chemistry, globalmodeling, modeling

Abstract

The ocean’s biological carbon pump (BCP) affects the Earth’s climate by sequestering CO2 away from the atmosphere for decades to millennia. One primary control on the amount of carbon sequestered by the biological pump is air-sea CO2 disequilibrium, which is controlled by the rate of air-sea CO2 exchange and the residence time of CO2 in surface waters. Here, we use a data-assimilated model of the soft tissue BCP to quantify carbon sequestration inventories and time scales from remineralization in the water column to equilibration with the atmosphere. We find that air-sea CO2 disequilibrium enhances the global biogenic carbon inventory by ∼35% and its sequestration time by ∼70 years compared to identical calculations made assuming instantaneous air-sea CO2 exchange. Locally, the greatest enhancement occurs in the subpolar Southern Ocean, where air-sea disequilibrium increases sequestration times by up to 600 years and the biogenic dissolved inorganic carbon inventory by >100% in the upper ocean. Contrastingly, in deep-water formation regions of the North Atlantic and Antarctic margins, where biological production creates undersaturated surface waters which are subducted before fully equilibrating with the atmosphere, air-sea CO2 disequilibrium decreases the depth-integrated sequestration inventory by up to ∼150%. The global enhancement of carbon sequestration by air-sea disequilibrium is particularly important for carbon respired in deep waters that upwell in the Southern Ocean. These results highlight the importance of accounting for air-sea CO2 disequilibrium when evaluating carbon sequestration by the biological pump and for assessing the efficacy of ocean-based CO2 removal methods.

Key Points

  • Impact of air-sea CO2 disequilibrium on biogenic carbon inventories and sequestration times is quantified using an ocean biogeochemical model
  • Air-sea CO2 disequilibrium enhances global sequestration time by ∼70 years and biogenic dissolved inorganic carbon inventory by ∼35%
  • Disequilibrium effect is the strongest in the Southern Ocean and North Atlantic and weakest in the Pacific Ocean

Nowicki M., DeVries T. & Siegel D. A., 2024. The influence of air-sea CO2 disequilibrium on carbon sequestration by the ocean’s biological pump. Global Biogeochemical Cycles 38: e2023GB007880. doi: 10.1029/2023GB007880. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

The influence of air-sea CO2 disequilibrium on carbon sequestration by the ocean’s biological pump

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more