Intrinsic and extrinsic pathways of apoptosis induced by multiple antibiotics residues and ocean acidification in hemocytes of scallop Argopecten irradians irradians: an interactionist perspective

Highlights

Both intrinsic and extrinsic pathways involved in AM-induced apoptosis.

OA-induced apoptosis mainly dependent on intrinsic pathway.

Apoptosis is restrained by co-exposure of AM and OA perhaps due to energy deficit.

Abstract

The increasing prevalence of antibiotics in seawater across global coastal areas, coupled with the ocean acidification induced by climate change, present a multifaceted challenge to marine ecosystems, particularly impacting the key physiological processes of marine organisms. Apoptosis is a critical adaptive response essential for maintaining cellular homeostasis and defending against environmental threats. In this study, bay scallops Argopecten irradians irradians were exposed to multiple antibiotics (sulfamethoxazole, tetracycline, oxytetracycline, norfloxacin, and erythromycin, each at a concentration of 1 μg/L) combined with/without acidic seawater (pH 7.6) for 35 days. The single and interactive effects of the two stressors on apoptosis and the underlying mechanisms in hemocytes of A. irradians irradians were determined through flow cytometry analysis, comet assay, oxidative stress biomarkers analysis, and transcriptome analysis. Results showed that apoptosis could be triggered by either AM exposure or OA exposure, but through different pathways. Exposure to AM leads to mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative damage, which in turn triggers apoptosis via a series of cellular events in both intrinsic and extrinsic pathways. Conversely, while OA exposure similarly induced apoptosis, its effects are comparatively subdued and are predominantly mediated through the intrinsic pathway. Additionally, the synergistic effects of AM and OA exposure induced pronounced mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative damages in the hemocytes of A. irradians irradians. Despite the evident cellular distress and the potential initiation of apoptotic pathways, the actual execution of apoptosis appears to be restrained, which might be attributed to an energy deficit within the hemocytes. Our findings underscore the constrained tolerance capacity of A. irradians irradians when faced with multiple environmental stressors, and shed light on the ecotoxicity of antibiotic pollution in the ocean under prospective climate change scenarios.

Zhang T., Wang X., Zhang Q., Li K., Yang D., Zhang X., Liu H., Wang Q., Dong Z., Yuan X. & Zhao J., 2024. Intrinsic and extrinsic pathways of apoptosis induced by multiple antibiotics residues and ocean acidification in hemocytes of scallop Argopecten irradians irradians: an interactionist perspective. Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety 269: 115806. doi: 10.1016/j.ecoenv.2023.115806. Article.

