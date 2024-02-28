Military Antenna Market Is Expected to Generate $6.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Military Antenna Market

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Military Antenna Market generated $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The concept of the military antenna is typically attributed to a military communication system in which the antenna is used as a device that uses a transducer to convert radio frequency into alternating electricity. It is integrated into machinery and other heavy equipment as they are alarms to stop running operations after detecting seismic vibration. The demand for antennas for aerial, maritime, and ground military operations has increased recently in India, the U.S., and China. For instance, in 2019, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, and China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. (China Satcom) announced a strategic partnership to jointly provide advanced satellite communication services for aero, land, and maritime fixed and mobility applications. Also, military across the world are strengthening their land-based mission capabilities as land-based forces are the largest in terms of personnel strength and operate the highest number of vehicles. For instance, in April 2021, L3Harris Technologies announced that its Falcon III AN/PRC-117G manpack radios were selected by the German Ministry of Defense for the German Army.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global military antenna market based on platform, application, frequency, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

The factors such as the integration of military SATCOM in military communication, increase in use of electronically steered phased array antennas, and surge in demand for land-based communication systems supplement the growth of the military antenna market. However, limited bandwidth for communications and high costs associated with the development and maintenance of infrastructure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, the replacement of conventional equipment with technologically advanced equipment and the rise in government expenditure for military applications creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

In terms of end-use, the OEM segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly fourth-fifths of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global military antenna market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific military antenna market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Based on platform, the ground segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the marine segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the airborne segment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By platform, the marine segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the SATCOM segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By frequency, the extremely high frequency segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By end-use, the aftermarket segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

