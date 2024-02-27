Submit Release
Training course on the international standards of human rights and freedoms.

On 26 and 27 February, 2024, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz), together with the Chamber of Advocates of Uzbekistan, carried out in Nukus (the capital of the sovereign Republic of Karakalpakstan) a two-day training course on the international standards of human rights and freedoms.

The event gathered 20 defence lawyers from the Republic of Karakalpakstan, and covered a number of topics, including the theory of human rights, international mechanisms for human rights protection, and practical application of international human rights standards in the activities of defence lawyers.

The event was delivered by trainers who had successfully completed the “Training of Trainers” course organized by the PCUz in November-December 2021. Similar events are planned to be held in all regions of the country, and will continue in 2024.

This training course is a part of the PCUz UB project “Support to the Implementation of Judicial and Legal Reforms”. 

