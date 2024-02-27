GCANRx Announces Completion of Preclinical Study for Neuropsychiatric Cannabinoid Therapy

BALTIMORE, MD, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (“GCANRx” or the “Company”) (OTC: GCAN) a biopharmaceutical company pioneering development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics and consumer products today announced that it has completed the preclinical phase of assessing its novel neuropsychiatric cannabinoid therapy.



The Company had previously announced the preclinical study as part of its license and research agreement with Shaare Zedek Scientific related to the therapeutic developed by Dr. Adi Aran , renowned cannabinoid researcher. Dr. Aran will lead the clinical trial while Dr. Professor Tal Burstyn-Cohen, Ph.D. of the Hebrew University, through the Yissum Research Development Company, led the preclinical study. Professor Burstyn-Cohen’s lab is renowned for studying how microglia function in the regulation and maintenance of a healthy nervous system, and the consequences of any disruption of their function.

The preclinical study aimed to assess the impact of various combinations of the neuroprotective therapeutic in a preclinical model. The study’s in vitro data demonstrated neuroprotective attributes of the therapeutic. The study used the BV-2 mouse microglial cell line and LPS to induce an inflammatory response, and studied the signaling pathways involved in the anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and cytoprotective effects of the therapeutic compounds. In this model there was some, albeit minimal, synergism. However, it was found that there was a neuroprotective effect by both cannabidiol (CBD), as well as the other proprietary compounds used in the therapeutic.

Outcome measures that were evaluated include extracellular levels of proinflammatory cytokines, extracellular levels of nitrite to assess nitric oxide production, expression levels of genes and microRNAs known to be involved in inflammation and redox response, cellular levels of transcription factors and other proteins known to be involved in inflammation and redox response, and cellular levels of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS). Markers of inflammation, redox state, and cell survival were assessed in resting state microglia and in cells that were stimulated with LPS, in each of the above conditions (a total of 164 experiments). Each experiment and assays were repeated multiple times.

“We are excited to finally receive the positive results from our preclinical study, which was our first step in validating our novel, cannabinoid based therapeutic,” said Aitan Zacharin, GCANRx CEO. “Despite worldwide efforts, currently, there is no established pharmacological treatment for the core symptoms of autism. In our preclinical study we assessed the potential of our novel therapeutic that targets anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, and cytoprotective pathways. These results carry promise for novel treatments for autism, as well as for other neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson’s disease, which share similar pathophysiological processes,” continued Zacharin. “We are approved to begin our Phase II clinical trial, which is our next phase in validating the safety and efficacy of our therapeutic. We are actively seeking financial partners to help us accelerate this study. We welcome strategic partners who share our vision to create a real impact on the lives of countless families affected by autism, as well as on public health.”

About Yissum: Yissum is the technology transfer company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Founded in 1964, it is the 3rd company of its kind ever created, and has a rich tradition of innovation and commercialization. Through its efforts to identify and create breakthrough scientific research at Hebrew University, the company aspires to advance commercial solutions to the most pressing global challenges facing humanity. Some well-known spin-off companies include Mobileye, Orcam, Collplant, Qlight, and Briefcam. Yissum’s business partners span the globe and include companies such as Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Intel, Google, Boston Scientific, ICL and many more. Since its inception, Yissum has registered 10 750+ patents covering 3,030+ inventions; licensed 1050+ technologies and produced 170+ spin-off companies.

About Greater Cannabis Company: The Greater Cannabis Company (OTC: GCAN ), (“GCANRx” or the “Company”) is a fully reporting publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cannabinoid therapeutics. The Company conducts medical research, and is pursuing clinical trials, to develop innovative cannabis-based treatments for various medical conditions and their symptoms with an initial focus on neuropsychiatric disorders. GCANRx’s mission is to bring its products to the global market through partnerships with leading cannabis and pharmaceutical companies for the benefit of patients and consumers.

