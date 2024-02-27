Public Solicitor´s Office equipped with new IT systems to fulfill its mandate

Honiara, December 11 – “Access to justice is a human right but in Solomon Islands it is a luxury due the lack of resources by the government offices that support the Judiciary system, the dispersed geographical nature of the country and the high costs of transport”, says George Gray, Public Solicitor of the Solomon Islands. This statement is the epitome of the Enhancing Access to Justice in Solomon Islands project implemented by UNDP with funding from the Australian Government.

This declaration was expressed at the handover of new IT equipment for the Public Solicitor offices (PSO) located in five different provinces around the country, to support them fulfill their mandate of brining justice services within reach of all citizens.

During the handover, the Public Solicitor acknowledged the long standing partnership with Australia and UNDP in delivering access to justice for all.

At the handover, Tessa Plueckhahn, Counsellor of Governance and Stability at the Australian High Commission in Solomon Islands affirmed that Australia will continue working with Solomon Islands as key partner in the Justice System for the peace, safety and socio-economic development of the country. She reiterated: “the Australia´s Government commitment to continuing to assist Solomon Islands with a credible justice system that supports and strengthens the access to justice to all Solomon Islanders. Inclusive access to justice is a key focus for Australia´s Justice Programme in Solomon.”

Nanise Saune-Qaloewai, Programme Manager from UNDP, said that “Justice for everyone is at the heart of sustainable and inclusive development and is essential to achieving the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals. Upholding the rule of law and ensuring everyone has access to the resources necessary to protect their rights and interests will benefit not just one person but everyone.”

The Enhancing Access to Justice in Solomon Islands project supports access to the formal justice sector in the Solomon Islands caused by a lack of physical access, lack of community awareness and due to the high costs borne by both individuals in accessing services and by government in supplying a sufficient quantity and quality of service delivery to the Provinces.

The lack of access particularly impacts vulnerable groups including people with disabilities, women and victims of violence in remote and rural areas who are the least able to vindicate their rights. Lack of access leads to disaffection with the justice system and inefficient use of resources spent on dealing with large problems rather than dealing with and preventing smaller problems at a local level. Access to justice is an integral element of any successful peacebuilding and long-term development process.

The project consists of three mutually enforcing components. First, the need to provide access to justice to communities that due to government resource constraints, remoteness or the cost of transport are not served by the formal justice system. Second, the need to enhance the reach, depth, service delivery and effectiveness of the lawyers of the Public Solicitor’s Office, the key demand side justice institution in the Solomon Islands. Finally, a prerequisite to meeting the above is the need to have strong sustainable direction in the Public Solicitor’s Office into the medium term.

UNDP is the leading United Nations partner supporting the Government of Solomon Islands in the strengthening of its justice system.

